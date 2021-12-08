Madison to remove large stranded boat from Lake Mendota before ice settles

Madison is in a race against time to remove a large boat tied up for months to a public pier in Lake Mendota before ice forming on the lake risks sinking the stranded vessel.
The City Council granted the Parks Division the authority to remove the 52-foot-long former cruising boat from the Marshall Park harbor on Thursday if the owner doesn't get it out of the boat launch. Tied up at the West Side park since August, the city has ticketed the owner — Valentino Varese — 71 times between Aug. 18 and Sunday for illegally mooring the boat, totaling in $8,800 in fines.
"It is our strong preference that he remove the boat himself," Parks superintendent Eric Knepp told the council in seeking authority to remove the watercraft, which could cost the city $15,000. "We do not want to incur the costs. We do not want to incur trying to recover those costs. They are significant. They are not a joke."
Varese said the situation wasn't intentional but the result of miscommunication with boat moving companies and the need for a specialized trailer to transport the barge-sized, 14½-foot-wide vessel.
"I called every place I could call," he said. "I don't want my boat in the water. I didn't try to have that boat in the water."
Varese also contends the boat has consistently been moored at Marshall Park since November when he disabled it for the season in preparation for removal and previous citations were the result of tying up at the pier for trips into the city.
In a rare procedural move, the City Council introduced and approved a resolution to remove the boat at its Tuesday meeting as city officials contend with Mother Nature.
Ice starting to form on Lake Mendota could sink the boat, which formerly belonged to Betty Lou Cruises, and create a worse situation, Knepp said. By mid-afternoon Wednesday, a thin layer of ice covered the Marshall Park harbor.
"The boat staying in that location as ice settles is bad for access and the safety of people using the lake when it's frozen," he said. "On top of that, it's really potentially bad for the environment because if you don't know what happens to a really heavy boat left in the water when the ice comes on, it sinks. When a boat sinks, everything on the boat — the fluids, everything else — goes into the lake and then we have a more expensive problem."
Varese, 39, said he purchased the boat — dubbed "Miss Forward" — from Betty Lou Cruises in 2019 and had repairs done to the hull. It didn't return to the water until this past spring when it was put into Lake Mendota by a marina with a special trailer meant to carry the wide boat, he said.
The marina changed ownership over the summer, Varese said, resulting in miscommunication with the new owner on when to pick up the boat and a scramble to find another company willing and able to do the task.
"That's all that happened, it was a miscommunication between me and the new owner of the company," he said.
Knepp acknowledged the rush to beat the ice could have been avoided.
"I certainly also taken ownership," he told council members. "We should have been more authoritative two weeks ago to be very frank, and that's on me."
Knepp said the state Department of Natural Resources doesn't believe it has the legal authority to take the vessel out of the water. The state agency, Knepp said, pointed to a state law letting municipalities remove watercraft in a harbor that is "obstructing or interfering with the free navigation."
If the city has to keep the boat after removal, Knepp said the Parks Division would likely work with a boat storage company and then place a lien on the vessel, which Varese would need to clear to get back.
"It's probably in our best interest to get it off our hands in total because an old joke I heard is, 'Never own a boat; know people who own a boat,'" Knepp said. "It's worked for me so far, but we would prefer to hand it over to him. We will still work to recover those costs. I certainly can't guarantee that will happen. The violations are mostly unpaid at this point and they're significant."