Madison to remove large stranded boat from Lake Mendota before ice settles

"That's all that happened, it was a miscommunication between me and the new owner of the company," he said.

Knepp acknowledged the rush to beat the ice could have been avoided.

"I certainly also taken ownership," he told council members. "We should have been more authoritative two weeks ago to be very frank, and that's on me."

Knepp said the state Department of Natural Resources doesn't believe it has the legal authority to take the vessel out of the water. The state agency, Knepp said, pointed to a state law letting municipalities remove watercraft in a harbor that is "obstructing or interfering with the free navigation."

If the city has to keep the boat after removal, Knepp said the Parks Division would likely work with a boat storage company and then place a lien on the vessel, which Varese would need to clear to get back.