Madison to reconsider funding for State Street damages, but this time only $60,000

The Madison City Council on Tuesday delayed putting as much as $60,000 toward helping small Downtown businesses repair damages from looting and break-ins that followed or were a part of recent protests against police.

Council members reconsidered yet another version of the Downtown Recovery Program but ultimately voted 12-7 to delay a decision until their Sept. 1 meeting, so residents and a city agency can weigh in.

The money is just a fraction of the $250,000 that was blocked July 21 and of the $500,000 that was originally proposed in June. The more expensive versions of the program were rejected after council members said the proposals prioritized private State Street businesses over help for Madison’s Black community.

A $750,000 equity program aimed at supporting entrepreneurs of color in the city — and originally tied to the recovery program — was separated out as its own proposal. That measure was introduced Tuesday and still needs to go through the city committee process.

If the recovery program is approved, the $60,000 in city funds would be contingent on matching funds from the private sector, which would bring the total aid available to up to $120,000 and ensure Madison’s business community puts some “skin in the game,” said Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, 3rd District.