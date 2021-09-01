Madison to pursue alternative for Reindahl Park encampment

As Madison grapples with a growing encampment at Reindahl Park, the City Council agreed Tuesday to declare a state of emergency in the east side park and pursue an alternate camping site on the southeast side.
The plan is to use two locations for authorized encampments: one at the 1.8-acre and city-owned lot at 3202 Dairy Drive and a second at a privately owned property that the city is pursuing but didn’t disclose.
“The intent of this work is to bring the encampment at Reindahl Park to an end not solely with Dairy Drive but with the combination of the two sites,” Community Development Director Jim O’Keefe said.
No end date for the Reindahl encampment was set, despite Ald. Gary Halverson, District 17, attempting to include one in a failed amendment. Halverson represents the area where Reindahl is located.
The adopted resolution authorizes city staff to prepare a temporary campground at the Dairy Drive site to meet state and local standards for campgrounds and provide “safer and more sanitary conditions” for about 30 people.
According to the resolution, calls for city services have increased while people have been camping at Reindahl and sanitary conditions have worsened over the past several months.
“The health and safety conditions at the Reindahl Park encampment have markedly deteriorated during the course of the summer as the number of persons using the site has grown substantially, and that growth has contributed to increasing levels of tension and conflict among campers as well as between campers and other park users and neighborhood residents,” according to the resolution.
After Council President Syed Abbas and Ald. Yannette Figueroa Cole, District 10, amended the resolution asking for a safety plan to be approved by the City Council next month, a unanimous vote on the state of emergency and pursuing the Dairy Drive property was recorded.
Ald. Jael Currie, District 16, represents the area where the Dairy Drive site is located. She sponsored the resolution, along with Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and five other alders, and said Tuesday that the city “cannot keep debating and striving for perfection.”
“Reindahl encampment was created due to displacement and an ongoing need for safe, sanitary, affordable housing and shelter options,” Currie said. “This resolution is just an attempt to expedite the work that needs to be done to get this site up and running.”
Federal aid targeted
Under the resolution, the city would use $2 million of previously budgeted federal pandemic relief aid to develop and operate the site. Plans include preparing the site to function as a campground, building or purchasing temporary shelter structures and contracting with a local social service provider to provide onsite management and support.
O’Keefe said the site is not meant to accommodate everyone currently camping at Reindahl and that the city has received “reasonable assurances” that between 20 and 25 people would be willing to try out the Dairy Drive location.
“Part of our effort to try to attract people to the Dairy Drive location is to develop accommodations that are much safer and much more comfortable than what exist today at Reindahl Park,” said O’Keefe, highlighting the intent to acquire tiny house-like structures and connect to public water and sanitary sewer sources.
Brenda Konkel, president of Occupy Madison, commended the city’s efforts to try to find a solution but said the Dairy Drive option could be “a set up for disappointment.”
“It’s a $2 million investment that I feel like we need to really think seriously about before we spend that much money,” Konkel said. “I’m afraid nobody is going to go.”
Konkel also said improvements like lights and running water could go a long way in making the current encampment at Reindahl, which she said is housing about 67 people, more safe. She also lamented an outbreak of COVID-19 at the encampment.
“If we would have paid more attention sooner I think we could have done a whole lot better for the people living there,” Konkel said.
Gloria Reyes, executive director and CEO of Briarpatch Youth Services, supported the emergency order and recognized the complex situation of individuals, especially young people, struggling with mental health and drug addiction.
“It is not progressive to simply provide a campground for people who are struggling,” Reyes said.
Timeline
The City Council’s decision Tuesday kickstarts the process of rezoning Diary Drive for a campsite — a use that was previously not allowed in the city.
Earlier in the meeting, the council approved a zoning change that lays the legislative groundwork for people to sleep and live outside in mission camps. These camps could be a facility owned, operated or funded by a nonprofit, religious group or government entity that provides a campground area where people can live temporarily or permanently in tents or other portable housing, like cars and campers.
O’Keefe said the rezoning process could be complete by the end of November, but preparation of the site could begin earlier.
“We believe that this site can be ready for use by mid- to late-October,” O’Keefe said.
Readying the second site will take longer because the city has to purchase the property. O’Keefe said the city hopes to have the additional location ready yet this year.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.