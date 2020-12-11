Madison to pilot 'guaranteed income' program with $500,000 from Twitter CEO

As Congress haggles over whether to send Americans another round of debt-funded coronavirus relief checks, the city of Madison could start putting some of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s money into the pockets of a select group of Madisonians as part of a “guaranteed income” pilot project.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s office announced this week that Madison will get up to $500,000 from the $15 million Dorsey most recently gave Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, a group founded in June by Stockton, California, Mayor Michael Tubbs and the nonprofit Economic Security Project to create and study guaranteed income pilot programs with designs on lobbying for such programs nationally.

Rhodes-Conway hopes that initial investment can be increased with other charitable donations.

The idea of providing American households with direct government payments to use as they see fit has been around for decades. Martin Luther King Jr. saw it as a way to alleviate poverty. More recently, it was a key plank in Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s platform.