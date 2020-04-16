Madison to open more roadways to pedestrians, cyclists with room to maintain social distancing

The city has already implemented changes due to the pandemic, which include shortening traffic signal cycles, removing the need to push buttons to initiate a pedestrian crossing and installing signs on shared use paths encouraging social distancing, or keeping six feet of space between people.

Repurposing some roadways would offer outdoor opportunities and the ability to practice social distancing. Callaway said traffic on multi-use paths is more condensed in the afternoon, making it more difficult to keep the recommended distance between people.

“It can be mentally stressful if you're out trying to do social distancing. but you don’t feel like you have the space,” Callaway said.

As more residents who may not be regular users of the city’s multi-use paths access them, commission member Brigit Brown observed that some may not be following or aware of path etiquette like staying to the right and passing on the left.

“It does get really tough when you don’t have folks who are on the same page with trying to social distance,” Brown said.

Path users should maintain a distance of six feet from other people, including when passing others, according to guidance from the city. Residents should consider using paths at less popular times and to walk in a single file line when in busy areas.

