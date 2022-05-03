Madison to offer food scrap drop-off, composting as part of food waste reduction effort

Madison residents will once again have an opportunity to recycle food scraps this summer.

Starting June 14, the city will begin accepting organic waste each Tuesday at the South Farmers' Market on Park Street.

Sustainability coordinator Stacie Reece said the city is working to set up a second drop-off site later this summer.

The material will be composted by Neighborhood Food Solutions, a nonprofit community agriculture organization.

The drop-off site, funded by a $90,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant, is part of an ongoing initiative to reduce the amount of food waste in the landfill, where it takes up valuable space and creates methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

Developed by the Natural Resources Defense Council, the initiative encourages families to plan meals, use and store food correctly, create opportunities to use leftovers before they go bad and finally to compost scraps.

Dane County native seeks to open Madison-area's first 'in-vessel' composting service Being able to store and process the compost in a warehouse and in the composter also means the business doesn't need as much land.

The city says the average family can save $1,500 through better food management.

Wasted food and scraps account for about 20% of the material in Wisconsin landfills, according to a Department of Natural Resources study, where it generates the greenhouse gas equivalent of nearly 600,000 cars each year.

Some of that is inedible, but the DNR estimates most of it is wasted food — to the tune of about 220 pounds per resident.

The city council last year adopted a goal of cutting landfilled food waste in half, though the city has tried since 2011 to provide municipal composting service. The last drop-off program ended last summer when the city could no longer find a methane digester that accepted food waste.

And in an effort to keep other trash from the landfill, the city is again offering a Master Recycler program to teach people the finer points of recycling and how to be resources for their neighbors. Registration is now open for July sessions.

