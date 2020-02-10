Madison to look at encouraging electric vehicle charging stations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He hopes other cities throughout the state will write similar ordinances.

Plan Commission members had questions about the proposal, and at this point none were for or against it.

Ald. Patrick Heck, 2nd District, asked Abbas whether he had any estimates for how much more a parking structure would cost if electric charging stations were required. Abbas said he didn’t have the data.

Heck said the parking requirements could face pushback from developers.

Zoning administrator Matt Tucker said even if it’s expensive, it could save money in the long run.

“If you build it now ... it’s far less expensive than it would be to put it in at a later date,” Tucker said. “The idea is it’s an investment in the future.”

Abbas said it’s necessary to start planning for the infrastructure now because more electric cars will be coming. By 2038, electric car sales are projected to surpass those of gas and diesel vehicles, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Since electric vehicles take longer to charge than a normal car takes to fill up with gas, Abbas thinks more charging stations will be needed than gas stations.