Madison to let homeless camp in certain parks and greenways during COVID-19 pandemic

To help protect homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison is now allowing people to camp in some parts of city parks, greenways and properties within certain limits.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Thursday signed an emergency order under which the city may designate locations in city parks and greenways where "temporary permissible encampments" won't be disturbed, provided guidelines are followed. The move is largely to let homeless individuals camping outside stay where there are, not encourage new encampments.
Based on previous counts, an estimated 150 to 200 homeless people in the Madison area aren't in shelters but sleep in cars, under bridges, on sidewalks and in doorways, and in tents in warmer months, city officials say.
The city and others have taken multiple steps to aid the homeless during the pandemic, including moving those who've tested positive for COVID-19 or exhibit symptoms to hospitals or hotels, and moving older adults and those with underlying medical conditions to hotels. Single women and families can use the Salvation Army of Dane County's shelter on the 600 block of East Washington Avenue, and the city and partners have opened a shelter for homeless men at Warner Park on the North Side.
About 375 people, including 57 families, are being accommodated in seven area hotels, city community development director Jim O'Keefe said. Another 40 to 45 single women are staying at the Salvation Army and 80 to 100 men are sleeping at the Warner Park facility each night, he said.
“We have made great strides in providing safer venues for persons in our community experiencing homelessness, and I strongly encourage those needing safe shelter to take advantage of them," Rhodes-Conway said. "However, in instances where people need or choose to seek refuge in unsheltered settings, like city parks, sometimes contrary to local ordinances, public health authorities such as the Centers for Disease Control warn that disrupting such arrangements risks the spread of the coronavirus."
The CDC has advised against disrupting such encampments because people may disperse throughout the community, break connections with service providers, and increase the risk for transmitting the virus. Instead, the CDC recommends local governments try to support encampments and connect them to services.
"The steps I am taking heed this advice with respect to people camping on city property," Rhodes-Conway said. "The city is placing a premium on the health and well-being of campers, and the public at large, in permitting and promoting safer conditions during this pandemic."
The city is not waiving ordinances or granting people the right to camp on private property without the owner’s consent, or on city property, in ways that are inconsistent with policy guidelines, the statement says.
"We're not looking to promote camping," O'Keefe said. "We're acknowledging some of this exists, and we want to make it as safe as possible."
Specific rules
The operations section chief of the city’s Emergency Operations Center may designate locations in city parks and greenways where encampments won't be disturbed.
Encampments must be:
- At least 500 feet from any residential property; not in a flood plain or other low-lying area susceptible to flooding or unsafe location; and accessible by public property or right of way.
- Accessible for delivery, servicing and removal of portable toilets, hand washing stations, and trash containers
- Big enough to let users practice social distancing; not interfere with intended public use or prevent city staff from doing normal maintenance or upkeep; and not be in an environmentally sensitive area.
"People using public parks or greenways for shelter, particularly in the summer, is not a new phenomenon," O'Keefe said. "It's happening a bit more frequently under the current circumstances. Some people are reluctant to use the shelters for fear they would be at greater exposure to the new coronavirus. The first preference is to take advantage of shelter facilities. We understand that some people will choose not to do that."
Matt Julian, a social worker for UnityPoint Health–Meriter, said some people who choose to camp outside may be safer than seeking shelter because they are already engaging in social distancing.
"By allowing encampments, it makes it easier for us outreach workers to locate, engage, and educate on COVID-19-related issues without the person having the fear that we are an agency coming to remove them," he said.
Where feasible, the city may support encampments with temporary services like portable toilets and hand washing stations; trash containers and collection; and regular visits by outreach workers to facilitate referrals to housing or shelter, wellness checks, and provide COVID-19 educational materials, basic supplies and hygiene kits.
The city won't allow encampments that don't substantially comply with guidelines and may help people find alternative sites if the ones they're using are inappropriate.
Users are subject to the Madison Parks behavioral policy, and violators may be prohibited from using encampments. The mayor may revoke an encampment designation if public health determines a COVID-19 public health emergency no longer exists or for other reasons.
"The expectation is that users will be responsible and safe," O'Keefe said. "When that's not the case, I expect we'll take action to address the situation."
Questions raised
The emergency order is already facing some pushback.
Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, said he's concerned the order is too open-ended, may attract homeless people to Madison and leave them reluctant to leave encampments when the emergency is over. He asked city parks superintendent Eric Knepp to place the matter on the next Park Commission agenda.
"At the very least, I would like to insist that any camping in a city park would be reviewed and approved by the parks superintendent," he wrote to Knepp.
O'Keefe said the policy "isn't meant to be an open invitation to use city parks and greenways" and predicted there would be no substantial increase in the number of people camping in such areas.
The mayor signed the emergency order Wednesday and provided details of the resolution and plan on Thursday. The City Council will consider a resolution on May 19.
River Food Pantry
Dane County tourism
"Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition"
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 protest
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Taking precautions on Election Day
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Metro Transit Butler
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Entryway
Face shields
Carwash
Rent strike
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Chad Backes
Lori and Chris Robson
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
COVID-19 News conference
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.