Madison to let homeless camp in certain parks and greenways during COVID-19 pandemic

Matt Julian, a social worker for UnityPoint Health–Meriter, said some people who choose to camp outside may be safer than seeking shelter because they are already engaging in social distancing.

"By allowing encampments, it makes it easier for us outreach workers to locate, engage, and educate on COVID-19-related issues without the person having the fear that we are an agency coming to remove them," he said.

Where feasible, the city may support encampments with temporary services like portable toilets and hand washing stations; trash containers and collection; and regular visits by outreach workers to facilitate referrals to housing or shelter, wellness checks, and provide COVID-19 educational materials, basic supplies and hygiene kits.

The city won't allow encampments that don't substantially comply with guidelines and may help people find alternative sites if the ones they're using are inappropriate.

Users are subject to the Madison Parks behavioral policy, and violators may be prohibited from using encampments. The mayor may revoke an encampment designation if public health determines a COVID-19 public health emergency no longer exists or for other reasons.