Madison to launch inaugural 'Civic Season' from Juneteenth through Independence Day

Beginning Saturday for Juneteenth and running through Independence Day next month, Madison is undertaking initiatives to boost voter education and improve involvement in local government.

Billed as "Civic Season," the first-of-its-kind campaign is intended to help residents become more civically engaged and take a more holistic view of American history.

In a statement Wednesday, the city says the event promises a "new kind of tradition around civic identity that includes a more complete understanding of American history and empowers folks to engage with the events happening right now that will shape this country's future."

The City Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution declaring June 19 to July 4 as Civic Season.

In addition to the significant holidays that bookend the initiative, some historic legislation was adopted between Juneteenth and Independence Day, the resolution says. Those include measures such as the July 1, 1971, ratification of the 26th Amendment, which lowered the voting age from 21 to 18, and the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 on July 2 of that year.