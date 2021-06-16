Madison to launch inaugural 'Civic Season' from Juneteenth through Independence Day

Beginning Saturday for Juneteenth and running through Independence Day next month, Madison is undertaking initiatives to boost voter education and improve involvement in local government.
Billed as "Civic Season," the first-of-its-kind campaign is intended to help residents become more civically engaged and take a more holistic view of American history.
In a statement Wednesday, the city says the event promises a "new kind of tradition around civic identity that includes a more complete understanding of American history and empowers folks to engage with the events happening right now that will shape this country's future."
The City Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution declaring June 19 to July 4 as Civic Season.
In addition to the significant holidays that bookend the initiative, some historic legislation was adopted between Juneteenth and Independence Day, the resolution says. Those include measures such as the July 1, 1971, ratification of the 26th Amendment, which lowered the voting age from 21 to 18, and the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 on July 2 of that year.
As part of Civic Season the Madison Clerk's Office will be at the Juneteenth celebration in Penn Park on Saturday offering information on elections and how to vote, how to contact City Council members and how to get involved in the city's various boards, commissions and committees.
The Juneteenth celebration -- which recognizes when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned on June 19, 1865, they had been freed -- will begin with a parade at 11 a.m. on the South Side followed by a celebration from noon to 4 p.m. in Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St.
The Clerk's Office will set up another informational booth from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the grand opening of the city's new Fleet Services building, 4151 Nakoosa Trail.
Other city-sponsored events over the two-week window are yet to be determined.
The initiative is part of a new effort by two national organizations, Made By Us and Civics Unplugged.
The Civic Season website says while the Fourth of July commemorates "boldly articulated" values of freedom, equality, justice, rights and opportunity, Juneteenth "reminds us that people in America have fought to make those values a reality over hundreds of years — and we still have work to do."
Made By Us is a collection of museums, libraries, archives and other organizations, including the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, with a goal to "present history in relevant, timely ways, with and for today's young adults — for informed civic participation."
Geared to Generation Z, or those born between about 1997 and 2012, Civics Unplugged describes its mission as helping young leaders "to build the future of democracy."