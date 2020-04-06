Madison to have barriers at all city polling locations among other COVID-19 precautions for Tuesday's election

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Madison’s Engineering Division is installing barriers at all 66 polling locations in the city in an effort to keep people safe if they vote in person Tuesday.

The barriers will separate poll workers and voters to maintain social distancing in compliance with public health guidelines amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Each polling location will have two plexiglass barriers for poll workers checking IDs and collecting ballots.

Crews will finish building and installing the barriers Monday, the Engineering Division said.

The city also is taking other precautions for the upcoming election, while Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and others called for the election to be held via mail-in ballot only or postponed outright.