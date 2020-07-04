You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Madison to extend suspension of some parking restrictions
0 comments
top story

Madison to extend suspension of some parking restrictions

{{featured_button_text}}

The city of Madison has extended the suspension of some parking restrictions for at least another week.

The Parking Division announced Friday that it will not enforce some restrictions in non-metered areas through July 12 and will evaluate conditions weekly, “making adjustments to best meet the needs of the community.”

The suspension applies to residential permit areas, 1- and 2-hour time limits in non-metered areas and street sweeping parking restrictions.

All other metered and non-metered parking restrictions are in effect.

Visit www.cityofmadison.com/parking-utility/coronavirus for all the current information related to the Parking Division and service changes.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics