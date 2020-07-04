Madison to extend suspension of some parking restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Madison has extended the suspension of some parking restrictions for at least another week.

The Parking Division announced Friday that it will not enforce some restrictions in non-metered areas through July 12 and will evaluate conditions weekly, “making adjustments to best meet the needs of the community.”

The suspension applies to residential permit areas, 1- and 2-hour time limits in non-metered areas and street sweeping parking restrictions.

All other metered and non-metered parking restrictions are in effect.

Visit www.cityofmadison.com/parking-utility/coronavirus for all the current information related to the Parking Division and service changes.

