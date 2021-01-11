Madison to deliver $250,000 for Center for Black Excellence and Culture

“This is an important way for us to support, honor and promote our Black community, its leaders and businesses,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement on Monday. “Our community needs spaces like this center, and I appreciate Dr. Gee’s leadership and vision in creating it. I truly look forward to its opening and operation.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city funding will support an array of the center's goals in its pre-development phase, including shaping project strategy, community outreach and engagement, architectural design, site development and capital fundraising, the mayor said. The financial contribution reflects the city's commitment to work with the Black community by supporting a project that will promote healing and build beneficial, enduring relationships, she said.

The city's Finance Committee is to consider the funding Monday with a decision by the full council at a later date.

“This funding serves as a representation of the City’s commitment to acknowledging and empowering its Black community,” Gee said. “We’re grateful to Mayor Rhodes-Conway and the city of Madison for embracing the center's mission to uplift and nurture generations of Black excellence.”

A public capital campaign to fund the construction and development of the center will be launched later this year with construction beginning in 2022.