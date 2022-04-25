Madison to convert almost half its median planting beds to grass, concrete

Due to budget constraints, Madison intends to soon convert nearly half of the planting beds with perennials that enliven medians of major streets to turf or colored, stamped concrete.

The city's operating budget cuts funding for maintenance of 208 planting beds in medians from $165,000 in 2021 to $86,422 this year. To lower costs, the city is moving to take 110 beds out of contracted maintenance and covert 89 of those beds to turf or concrete.

The city intends to convert 62 planting beds to grass, mostly in locations where they're now surrounded by turf that requires some mowing, such as around Northport Drive and Packers Avenue on the North Side. It will convert 27 beds, mostly in high-traffic areas or narrow medians, like those on East Washington Avenue and John Nolen Drive near the Monona Terrace underpass, to colored, stamped concrete. Another 21 beds will require new maintenance from the Parks Division and funding in the 2023 operating budget.

Shrubs will be removed but not trees.

The changes, which will affect planting beds across the city, come as the cost for contractors to do maintenance is rising.

The City Council has approved advertising for bids to convert 25 beds to concrete at an estimated cost of $92,000, while a separate resolution introduced last week would transfer $265,000 in borrowing from reconstruction to landscaping to convert the 62 beds to turf and two more to concrete.

The city's Finance Committee approved it unanimously at an online meeting Monday night.

City officials, however, are exploring means to secure outside funding to maintain some of the planting beds on John Nolen Drive and near the area where University Avenue splits into Campus Drive, and the city is already pivoting to use natural grasses on medians that require far less maintenance.

"We're trying to switch to a more sustainable long-term solution," assistant city engineer Greg Fries said.

But some voiced concern and opposition.

"It makes me sad because I believe that if we had more plantings and trees along our major thoroughfares, it could lead to safer driving behaviors," said Ald. Brian Benford, 6th District, who represents a lengthy stretch of East Washington Avenue. "I am also cognizant that if opened up to volunteers, plantings in these spaces could potentially build communities around town."

Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, said he's disappointed narrow medians near Monona Terrace will be covered with concrete and has "significant concerns" about special landscaping on other parts of that thoroughfare being converted to turf. He is exploring funding to keep and maintain the landscaping.

Ald. Gary Halverson, 17th District, who also represents part of East Washington Avenue, likes the aesthetics of the planting beds and questions the true savings of converting them.

"We don't need more concrete in our city," he said. "Don't you prefer to see some color and life in our medians? Most people do, and they want to see more green and less concrete."

A focus on medians

In the early 2000s, the Engineering Division was asked to add planting beds featuring perennials to many of the main corridors into the city, including extensive plantings during the major reconstruction of East Washington Avenue. Before then, there was little other than turf, concrete and trees in medians.

An "Adopt a Median" program was started about the same time to encourage neighborhood groups to plant and maintain medians in lower-traffic areas.

Standard planting bed installation and replanting in medians continued roughly through 2017 when the Engineering Division began to rethink its approach, Fries said. It reached out to the Parks Division about converting hard-to-mow medians to alternate cover types that only need mowing once a year or to concrete where medians are less than 6 feet wide and hard to mow safely, he said.

Meanwhile, contracted maintenance of the planting beds has been a challenge for a number of years, Fries said. Usually, just two or three companies bid on the work, he said.

From 2019 through 2021, the Engineering Division has had to cancel contracts as contractors could not finish work and asked that the contracts be ended, or did work so poorly that the city terminated them, Fries said. That left the Engineering Division having to respond on an emergency basis to fix problems with sight lines and weeds, he said.

To meet budget-reduction targets, the operating budget for maintenance of planting beds fell to $86,000 in 2022. There are only two bidders for three maintenance contracts this year, Fries said.

"We absolutely need to make cuts and difficult ones, but we cannot make them like this where we end up spending several times the savings amount," Halverson said, noting the city has spent large sums to create the beds. "I don't know how many times I have said this since I have been elected, but it feels like I say it all the time. It makes no sense."

Based on bids to maintain medians that won't be converted to grass or concrete, the cost to maintain all 208 medians would have been about $280,000 for this year, Fries said. Moreover, the Engineering Division contacted the two contractors who bid on contracts for fewer planting beds for this year and both said they had no capacity to take on additional work, he said.

"Even if we had the money no one is able to take on the work," he said.

Given the circumstances, the Engineering Division offered the following plan:

Because many planting beds installed in the 2000s were cut into large grass areas, such as on Northport Drive, and there remain large turf areas to mow in those medians, 62 of those beds will be returned to turf.

Many new medians built since the 2000s have planting beds forced into areas as narrow as 3 feet wide that are hard to maintain due to limits on the time of day work can be done and traffic control. Twenty-seven beds in medians 6 feet wide or less will be converted to colored, stamped concrete.

Some medians with planting beds are in areas where it may be possible to find a sponsor to safely maintain them. If no sponsor is found, seven of those beds will be converted to concrete and 12 to turf.

