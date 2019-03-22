Parts of Madison could see relief from alternate side parking rules under a set of proposed changes that would expand the city's snow emergency zone.
In the snow emergency zone, vehicle owners are exempt from the March 15 to Nov. 15 rule that requires cars to be parked on either the even- or odd-house numbered side of the street to match even and odd calendar days.
Under the proposed change, the snow emergency zone would be expanded to District 6 on the city’s near east side, UW-Madison campus-focused District 8, District 13 on the near west side and a significant portion of District 5.
“Alternate side parking is not real, real popular,” Streets Division Superintendent Charlie Romines said. “It can be very inconvenient for people who choose to, for whatever reason, park on the street, either because it’s their only option or preferred option.”
Currently, the snow emergency zone applies to the downtown Isthmus and the Vilas and Greenbush neighborhoods. These areas tend to have narrow streets and limited parking that make snow plowing difficult.
“When we can’t plow to the curb and up into the terrace, the roads get narrower and people start parking more and more in the bike lane,” Romines said.
Instead of alternate side parking, the city would restrict parking once a week in the expanded snow emergency zone for a four-hour block of time between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. where cars cannot park along the street. Alternate side parking would only be in effect during a declared snow emergency.
Romines said the designated time period would also allow for Streets Division staff to be more efficient when they need to do planting or remove stumps.
“By and large, this frees up a lot of parking for the people who need it and from my standpoint, it makes our operations much more efficient,” Romines said.
Streets within the snow emergency zone with legal parking only on one-side, such as along Gorham Street, would follow alternate side parking during declared snow emergencies under the proposed changes. Romines said these desirable areas tend to be parked in throughout the winter, making it difficult for the Streets Division to clear.
“It gets to the point where it’s really, really bad. We have to go out and stick signs in snowbanks for 48 hours, get all of the parking out of there and and then we try and plow it out,” Romines said. “The job isn’t done as well because that snow has had time to be packed. You can never really get back down to a good situation until it finally thaws.”
The proposed changes would also apply to all streets within the snow emergency zone in the Clean Streets/Clean Lakes program. When cars park on the street, it can prevent street sweepers from collecting road debris like salt, sand and leaves before it gets into the city’s waterways.
“We think it will be a big win for the lakes if we make this year-round,” Romines said.
The parking changes will require a change to the city's ordinances and approval from the City Council. In addition, the city will have to approve funding for new signage.
‘Pressure testing’
Romines said Madison received about 50 inches of snow from November 2018 until now, which is not exceptional. But about 45 inches fell over the course of five weeks from mid-January through the third week in February, he said.
“A lot of pressure testing to our snow removal system was done for the first time in a number of years,” Romines said, who added that much of the Streets Division staff turned over. “Although this winter is going to come in right about average, it all fell in five weeks, which is not average at all.”
Despite the period of concentrated snowfall, Romines said he felt the city’s snow removal operations went well over the 2018-2019 winter even though it was tough. The city plowed six times. Three of those occurred within nine days, with staff working around the clock for four or five days at a time.
“From a Streets Division perspective, we were doing things we haven’t done in five or six years with having to go out and post and tow, going out and doing vision hazards, snow hauling,” Romines said.