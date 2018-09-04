Try 1 month for 99¢
Kajsiab House (copy)
Participants gather around midday at the Kajsiab House program. In August, Journey Mental Health Center announced it was closing the Kajsiab House.

 PHOTO BY LISA SPECKHARD PASQUE

In response to Journey Mental Health announcing the closure of Kajsiab House, a Madison alder is proposing to help close a funding gap to keep the unique therapy program for the city’s Hmong community open.

Kajsiab House offers culturally sensitive mental health counseling, therapy and other wraparound services such as helping clients fill out paperwork for Social Security and food stamps and English classes.

“I think that the services that are offered at Kajsiab House are absolutely critical services for the Hmong elders,” Ald. Shiva Bidar, District 5, said. “It’s the only place where there really is culturally and linguistically relevant services available.”

Bidar is proposing to use $40,000 from the city’s contingent reserve for one-time only funding for the Kajsiab House. At a press conference Tuesday, members of Madison’s Southeast Asian communities asked for $150,000 from the community to keep the programs going until the end of the year.

Bidar is hoping Dane County, community groups and private entities might come together to figure out a long term plan for Kajsiab House, which could potentially mean separating from Journey Mental Health.

“In our city we talk a lot of equity, but this is where the rubber hits the road,” Bidar said.

The resolution was introduced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The Finance Committee is scheduled to review the funding proposal Sept. 24 before the City Council’s final consideration Sept. 25.

