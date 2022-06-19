Madison to consider banning police from using tear gas for crowd control for second time

For the second time in two years, the Madison City Council will consider banning police from using tear gas, mace and devices that fire less-lethal projectiles such as bean bags or sponge-tipped rounds to control unruly crowds.

Ald. Juliana Bennet, who represents the campus-area 8th District, will propose an ordinance Tuesday to ban Madison police and law enforcement responding under mutual aid from using chemical agents or impact projectile devices that have the potential to indiscriminately hit more people than the intended target.

The proposal will be referred to at least one committee and be decided by the council at a later date.

"It is of upmost importance to prohibit the use of indiscriminate weapons that can have a long-term impact of our people," Bennett said. "Chemical munitions negatively impact everyone in the area, whether one is old or young, able or disabled, instigator or innocent. Rather, MPD should employ different, more effective methods of crowd control other than chemical munitions."

The Madison Police Department supports alternative methods to de-escalate violent situations but opposes sudden moves to prohibit non-lethal measures, Chief Shon Barnes said.

"Outright bans cut out an important and less lethal way of controlling crowds and violent situations," Barnes said. "We are opposed to removing any option that would move us closer to physical force.

"Our officers are committed to keeping our community as safe as possible," he said. "When it comes to conflicts, our goal is to resolve them as peacefully as possible using communication, crisis intervention and other de-escalation tactics. The use of force, such as deploying CS (tear) gas, is only authorized if the officer believes it is absolutely necessary in order to ensure the safety of people" or to thwart significant property damage.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she supports an environment where police can avoid the use of force for crowd control with better and clearer communication. A report by an outside consultant "offered specific recommendations for how the department can improve its relationship with the community and better manage protests, which I know MPD is taking seriously," she said.

Refusing a ban

In July 2020, in the wake of clashes between Madison police and protesters following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, council members sought to ban police from using tear gas, mace and devices that fire less-lethal projectiles such as bean bags or sponge-tipped rounds.

Three months later, after a second series of Downtown Madison protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha in August, the council rejected the proposed ban. Instead, it directed police to produce a report summarizing its use of tear gas since 1990, the type of incidents it was used for, justifications for deploying the chemical agent compared to other options, and an analysis of de-escalation options.

"The introduction of this change was spirited by the horrendous use of tear gas during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests," Bennett said. "Unfortunately, City Council was not with the 'times', so to speak, and postponed making up their minds."

The council, however, did ban the Police Department from getting some military gear from the federal government through the National Defense Authorization Act's 1033 program. The police generally do not use the federal program to get weapons, but rather equipment such as N95 masks, flashlights, tourniquets and some big-ticket items, including night-vision equipment and robotics.

In March 2021, the council voted to formally shelve the Police Department's report about its sparse use of tear gas during the past three decades. The report said police were only able to identify 11 uses of tear gas in that time frame.

At that meeting, several council members spoke in favor of the ban and some speakers in public testimony argued the police report was biased and failed to acknowledge the adverse health effects of tear gas. Others wanted to wait for the Quattrone Center at the University of Pennsylvania Law School to finish a report on the department's response to unrest from May 30 to June 1, 2020.

Call for change

The Quattrone Center report, released in November 2021, said Madison police should employ a "less is more" approach for responding to civil unrest, using small mobile units to focus on quelling instigators rather than a robust, highly visible police line that can inflame tensions with peaceful protesters.

The recommendation is one of 69 changes to Madison policing practices offered in the 132-page report, which was done at the request of the Police Department.

Other recommendations include having community representatives within the crowds to communicate what's happening on the ground to the Police Department, building trust with protest leaders before protests happen, using body-worn cameras, removing squad cars from active protest areas so the vehicles don't get damaged or set on fire, and increasing police training.

The report recommended using tear gas as a crowd dispersal tactic "cautiously, using it only when people are at risk of imminent physical harm or to prevent substantial property damage." It called using tear gas "intrusive." For pepper spray, the center recommended that officers not use the spray against "passive resisters."

Barnes said he intends to adopt all 69 recommendations, but some changes, such as wearing body cameras or funding new equipment, require City Council approval.

On April 20, at about 4 a.m. following a marathon meeting, the council voted 11-9 to let the city begin preparations for a yearlong body-worn camera pilot program in the Police Department's North District, with final approval contingent on a detailed design for the program and action this fall on the 2023 budget.

"Well, we have our studies now," Bennett said. "The Quattrone report was released. (The Public Safety Review Committee) also had an extensive discussion about the use of chemical munitions at the Feb. 9 meeting. Following the study and discussion, PSRC decided it was time to return to the issue of chemical munitions.

"Picture this: one person in a crowd of one hundred people throws a coke can at the police," she said. "The police respond by tear gassing everyone in the space. If you were one of those in the crowd, you'd be pretty angry wouldn't you? Thus, the use of chemical munitions does not have the desired effect of controlling the crowd, rather it makes it more volatile and difficult to control."

Barnes interprets the Quattrone report a bit differently.

"The report recognized the need for CS (tear gas) and other chemical alternatives such as OC spray (mace)," he said. "They also recommended that MPD only deploys CS gas when people are at risk of physical harm or to prevent substantial property damage.

"The report also found that while not perfect tools, OC spray and tear gas can more safely and effectively de-escalate a situation than other available alternatives," he said. "Using fists, kicks or batons to quell violence is more likely to result in injuries to individuals and officers."

Other methods

Bennett and Barnes agree there are preferred ways to ensure safety at larger-scale protests.

"First off, MPD and the mayor must build connections with community members," Bennett said. "MPD has been saying that they are trying to build connections, yet they have made little progress to rebuild trust with activists."

"We’ve learned a lot from the protests of 2020," Barnes said. "We know that our communication before, during and after protests needs to be better and clearer. We need to work on building trust with protest leaders before protests happen.

"We’ve started exploring the use of community dialogue representatives," he said. These are essentially people who would partner with our department and explain our response efforts to those gathering in the crowds. We know that a less is more approach is key when trying to ease tensions during major protests."

