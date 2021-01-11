Madison to consider $250,000 for Black Excellence and Culture Center

A gathering place that aims to celebrate and showcase excellence in Dane County’s Black community could receive $250,000 from the city through its newly created Small Business and Equity Recovery program.
Slated for the city’s south side, the Center for Black Excellence and Culture will be a physical place where Dane County’s Black residents can gather. It also aims to foster community and nurture Black business and community leaders.
“This funding serves as a representation of the city’s commitment to acknowledging and empowering its Black community,” said Rev. Alex Gee, pastor of Fountain of Life Covenant Church and founder/CEO of the nonprofit Nehemiah Center of Urban Leadership, in a statement. “We’re grateful to Mayor Rhodes-Conway and the city of Madison for embracing The Center’s mission to uplift and nurture generations of Black excellence.”
The funding, which the city’s Finance Committee will take up Monday at 4:30 p.m., would support architectural design, site development and capital fundraising ahead of the project’s estimated groundbreaking next year.
Dollars would come from the city’s Small Business and Equity Recovery program, which was created in October with $2.1 million. The initiative aims to support small businesses owned by people of color.
“This is an important way for us to support, honor and promote our Black community, its leaders and businesses,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “Our community needs spaces like this Center, and I appreciate Dr. Alex Gee’s leadership and vision in creating it. I truly look forward to its opening and operation.”
Rhodes-Conway and City Council President Sheri Carter, who represents the city’s south side, are sponsoring the resolution authorizing the funding.
A public capital campaign is expected to launch later this year. Gee previously said the project has an anticipated $18 million to $20 million budget. In other public funding, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi included $180,000 in his 2021 Capital Budget for the project.
The center, planned for 3.5 acres on the 700 block of West Badger Road, would add to the recent investment on the south side. It comes as Madison College opened its new location in 2019 and the Urban League of Greater Madison works to create a South Madison Black Business Hub.
Also, the city is working on updating its neighborhood plan for the south side ahead of Madison annexing the town of Madison next year.
