Madison to consider $250,000 for Black Excellence and Culture Center

A gathering place that aims to celebrate and showcase excellence in Dane County’s Black community could receive $250,000 from the city through its newly created Small Business and Equity Recovery program.

Slated for the city’s south side, the Center for Black Excellence and Culture will be a physical place where Dane County’s Black residents can gather. It also aims to foster community and nurture Black business and community leaders.

“This funding serves as a representation of the city’s commitment to acknowledging and empowering its Black community,” said Rev. Alex Gee, pastor of Fountain of Life Covenant Church and founder/CEO of the nonprofit Nehemiah Center of Urban Leadership, in a statement. “We’re grateful to Mayor Rhodes-Conway and the city of Madison for embracing The Center’s mission to uplift and nurture generations of Black excellence.”

The funding, which the city’s Finance Committee will take up Monday at 4:30 p.m., would support architectural design, site development and capital fundraising ahead of the project’s estimated groundbreaking next year.