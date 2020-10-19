Madison to buy site for men's emergency homeless shelter on Far East Side

At present, Warner Park can handle up to 150 men, city community development director Jim O'Keefe said. At its peak, Porchlight cared for up to 170 men in the three church basements before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

"We are anticipating greater demand," perhaps 250 men each night this winter, O'Keefe said. Ultimately, "we'd like to be prepared to accommodate as many as 250 to 300."

A permanent solution

One thing is certain: the city and partners can't go back to the way things were before COVID-19.

Even before the pandemic, the church basements were seen as inadequate. In late February, Rev. Jonathan Grieser, rector at Grace, said, "A vibrant community is a great community to the extent it cares for its most vulnerable people, and by that measure, Madison is failing. We've settled for barely humane shelter."

At Warner Park, Porchlight implemented rigorous procedures to keep homeless men and staff safe, and the site has worked "very well," officials said. The facility is not being used for those who have symptoms or test positive for COVID-19. They are sheltered in hotels or motels.