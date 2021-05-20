Madison to begin enforcing parking restrictions again

With more people getting vaccinated against the coronavirus and local public health officials ending all emergency orders June 2, people parking on Madison streets will again have to start following parking restrictions.

The city will resume enforcement of all on-street parking restrictions beginning June 1, meaning residential parking permit restrictions and time-limit restrictions in areas without parking meters will apply. The temporary reduced $5-per-night and weekend day maximum rate for the city's parking garages will also return to the standard $8.

Temporary restaurant pick-up loading zones, however, will remain in effect.

Parking restrictions were among the city rules lifted last year to ease the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

