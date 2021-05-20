 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison to begin enforcing parking restrictions again
0 comments
alert top story

Madison to begin enforcing parking restrictions again

  • 0

With more people getting vaccinated against the coronavirus and local public health officials ending all emergency orders June 2, people parking on Madison streets will again have to start following parking restrictions.

The city will resume enforcement of all on-street parking restrictions beginning June 1, meaning residential parking permit restrictions and time-limit restrictions in areas without parking meters will apply. The temporary reduced $5-per-night and weekend day maximum rate for the city's parking garages will also return to the standard $8.

Temporary restaurant pick-up loading zones, however, will remain in effect.

Parking restrictions were among the city rules lifted last year to ease the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics