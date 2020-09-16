Madison to apply for federal grant funding for public market

As proposed, the market construction would be funded with $7 million in tax increment financing from a taxing district along East Washington Avenue, $3 million in private donations and $3 million in federal New Markets Tax Credits.

But the tax credits have become a “potentially insufficient funding source” because tax credit pricing has declined due to market changes.

In the 2020 budget, Rhodes-Conway proposed changing the local funding source for the public market to the taxing district. Though funding sources were in question, the 2021 Executive Capital Budget proposal does not propose any changes to what is already appropriated for the project.

The year-round public market aims to be a business incubator for new entrepreneurs and feature local vendors offering fresh produce, culturally diverse prepared foods and handcrafted goods.

If construction starts early next year, the market could open in 2022. But if construction begins later in 2021, the opening could be closer to early 2023.

