Madison TIF district closure will deliver $30 million windfall

One of Madison’s most potent development tools ever, which helped change Downtown’s look and image by supporting marquee and modest projects, is leaving a projected $30 million surplus plus $4.9 million for low-cost housing as the city moves to put it to rest.
The $30 million surplus from tax incremental financing (TIF) district No. 25, the largest surplus ever, will be divided among the city, the Madison School District, Dane County and Madison Area Technical College at a time when budgets are under pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the city created the TIF district south of Capitol Square in 1995, the total assessed value of the area was $38.6 million. As of Jan. 1, the assessed value has jumped to $236 million, among the largest growths in value for any TIF district since the city began creating them in 1977.
“It’s a powerhouse of a district,” said longtime Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who sponsored the original resolution to create it and the one to close it.
“Much of the Capitol Square was a ghost town at night. It absolutely spurred significant investment in the Downtown area. So much of the Downtown renaissance that started in the 1990s I’d owe in part to TID 25.”
With TIF, the city and other taxing entities agree to freeze property values in an area. Tax revenues from growth are then invested in private development or public infrastructure. When investments are repaid, the district is closed and the higher-valued property is fully returned to the tax rolls. Any surplus is paid to the taxing entities, which include the city, Madison schools, MATC and the county.
The main criticism of TIF is that it amounts to corporate welfare and that property taxes could be used for other purposes.
Since 1995, the city has invested $67 million in a host of projects, including the Monona Terrace Hilton hotel; the Madison Mark apartments, which include subsidized units; Judge Doyle Square; and the massive Block 89 redevelopment bounded by Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, East Main, East Doty and South Pinckney streets, now the highest-valued block in the city.
The city also made investments to spark a Downtown condominium boom and funded a lot of public infrastructure, including improvements to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The investments have all been repaid through tax growth. Under state law, the city can dedicate no more funds in the district and it will reach its legal 27-year lifespan next year.
Usually, the city closes a district in about 12 years, but TIF No. 25 was kept open due to the number and extent of projects, including the massive underground public parking garage that’s part of Judge Doyle Square, city finance director David Schmiedicke said.
Also, as part of the overall strategy to finance Judge Doyle Square, the city committed to other taxing jurisdictions to have a cash balance at closing equal or greater to the balance in 2014.
Resolution ahead
On July 6, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, and Alds. Verveer and Brian Benford will introduce a resolution to close the district in September 2022.
When the district closes, the city is projecting a $30 million surplus with the city’s share at $10.8 million; the school district’s, $14.8 million; the county’s, $3.5 million; and MATC’s, $1.1 million.
Early distributions can be made after the resolution to close the district is adopted by the City Council, Schmiedicke said. The city’s proposed plan is to use $5.9 million in 2021 and $4.1 million in 2022 to help address deficits in the general fund, Monona Terrace and room tax fund, he said.
Room taxes crippled
Hotel room taxes, which support funding to Overture Center for the Arts, Destination Madison, Monona Terrace and city tourism/arts programs, fell 70% in 2020 and are expected to fall more than $4 million short of 2021 budget estimates, he said. Monona Terrace is expected to lose over $3.5 million in 2020 and 2021 and its reserves have been exhausted, he said.
Currently, the school district is planning to use $7.5 million of its share during its 2021-22 fiscal year, Schmiedicke said. A district spokesperson could not be reached.
State law allows the city to keep the district open for an extra year to generate funds for low-cost housing, with those revenues projected at $4.9 million. The funds, which will be available in 2023, can be used citywide.