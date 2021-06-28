Madison TIF district closure will deliver $30 million windfall

One of Madison’s most potent development tools ever, which helped change Downtown’s look and image by supporting marquee and modest projects, is leaving a projected $30 million surplus plus $4.9 million for low-cost housing as the city moves to put it to rest.

The $30 million surplus from tax incremental financing (TIF) district No. 25, the largest surplus ever, will be divided among the city, the Madison School District, Dane County and Madison Area Technical College at a time when budgets are under pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the city created the TIF district south of Capitol Square in 1995, the total assessed value of the area was $38.6 million. As of Jan. 1, the assessed value has jumped to $236 million, among the largest growths in value for any TIF district since the city began creating them in 1977.

“It’s a powerhouse of a district,” said longtime Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who sponsored the original resolution to create it and the one to close it.

“Much of the Capitol Square was a ghost town at night. It absolutely spurred significant investment in the Downtown area. So much of the Downtown renaissance that started in the 1990s I’d owe in part to TID 25.”