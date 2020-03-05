Madison task force looking for public input to help decide future of city golf courses

With less than two months before its deadline, a task force studying golf in Madison is hosting public meetings to inform recommendations that will determine the future of the city’s four municipal courses.
Interested residents can attend public input meetings scheduled for Thursday, March 5, at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., and March 10 at Goodman Maintenance Facility, 1402 Wingra Creek Parkway. Both meetings run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Also, a survey is available online through March 31.
Bill Barker, chair of the task force, said the meetings and survey are important methods to gain feedback from all park users, not just those who golf.
“I just really believe in what I call full contact democracy that Madison practices,” Barker, a former member of the Board of Park Commissioners, said. “Opportunity for public to weigh in is a really critical part of the process.”
Madison’s four golf courses — Yahara Hills, Glenway, Monona and Odana Hills — operate as an enterprise fund and are meant to be financially self-sustaining without relying on taxpayer dollars. For years, the courses have struggled and haven’t shown back-to-back years of profit since 2001-2002.
Also, the courses need $34.7 million to $52.5 million in capital maintenance, like improving clubhouses and dealing with irrigation and stormwater capacity, according to a Parks Division assessment.
After learning of a record net loss of $863,320 in 2018, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway formed the task force last year to evaluate options for the 72-hole system. The group is supposed to complete a report with recommendations by May 1, which would allow time for its decisions to inform the 2021 budget process.
“We’re on a really accelerated and aggressive schedule,” Barker said.
Though the task force has not made any decisions, members believe Madison should continue to provide affordable, accessible golf and that the status quo of managing four golf courses consisting of 72 holes is not sustainable.
"There won't be an easy button on this issue," Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said. "I do think it is likely the number of holes will shrink and choosing the right ones is important."
Ald. Zachary Henak, District 10, said the task force is committed to accessible and affordable golf, which he said are tenets of municipal golf.
“If we’re looking to make golf an enterprise and make the most money we can, there’s an easy formula for that, but it’s not what the city of Madison wants to be in,” said Henak, a member of the task force. “If that were the goal, I don’t think we should be in the business of municipal golf.”
To help inform their decision, task force members are weighing four options that involve closing all or part of courses with scenarios that include remaining as an enterprise or eliminating it.
The options include:
- Closing Yahara Hills and remaining as an enterprise or eliminating the enterprise fund model
- Closing Yahara Hills and Glenway and remaining as an enterprise or eliminating the enterprise fund model
- Closing Monona and eliminating nine holes at Yahara Hills while either remaining as an enterprise or eliminating it
- Closing Monona and eliminating 18 holes at Yahara Hills while either staying as an enterprise or not.
All options that involve keeping the Golf Enterprise Fund result in a net loss per year, ranging from $185,210 to $246,334, according to a staff analysis. The scenarios that eliminate the fund would result in an estimated annual net gain, ranging between $3,955 to $176,312.
"It makes the financial situation appear better in golf, but it may create problems elsewhere,” Lisa Laschinger, assistant superintendent of operations, services and facilities for the Parks Division, said about the implications of eliminating the enterprise.
If the enterprise model is eliminated, the city would need to address how it pays for golf. Currently, the enterprise pays the city a fee called "payment in lieu of taxes," or PILOT. The 2020 adopted budget calls for $175,000 from this golf PILOT.
Without PILOT, the city's general fund loses revenue, Knepp said. To make up that budget hole, the city would either need to cut spending or raise taxes.
By keeping golf as an enterprise fund, Barker said the "onus" is on golf to pay for itself.
“That runs directly counter to something that’s really important to the folks on the taskforce, and I think to people in the city, which is keeping golf affordable,” Barker said.
Henak wants to make sure the city is fully utilizing the golf courses, which consists of 750 acres of city parkland. But he said the current system, which prioritizes golf as the primary use, is a barrier to "layering" uses in park spaces.
“The enterprise is kind of shackles as well as a jail cell because you’re cordoning it off to not be able to do some of the other things you might want to do with it,” Henak said.
The task force next meets March 18 at 6 p.m at the Goodman Maintenance Facility.
