Madison task force looking for public input to help decide future of city golf courses

"It makes the financial situation appear better in golf, but it may create problems elsewhere,” Lisa Laschinger, assistant superintendent of operations, services and facilities for the Parks Division, said about the implications of eliminating the enterprise.

If the enterprise model is eliminated, the city would need to address how it pays for golf. Currently, the enterprise pays the city a fee called "payment in lieu of taxes," or PILOT. The 2020 adopted budget calls for $175,000 from this golf PILOT.

Without PILOT, the city's general fund loses revenue, Knepp said. To make up that budget hole, the city would either need to cut spending or raise taxes.

By keeping golf as an enterprise fund, Barker said the "onus" is on golf to pay for itself.

“That runs directly counter to something that’s really important to the folks on the taskforce, and I think to people in the city, which is keeping golf affordable,” Barker said.

Henak wants to make sure the city is fully utilizing the golf courses, which consists of 750 acres of city parkland. But he said the current system, which prioritizes golf as the primary use, is a barrier to "layering" uses in park spaces.