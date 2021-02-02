Madison targets $3.1 million to nonprofits, cooperatives for housing initiatives

It's the first time the city will provide nonprofits and cooperatives access to the Affordable Housing Fund that's not part of a process also seeking federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits. The city's investments from the fund, budgeted at more than $6 million for 2021, have been used mainly to help for-profit developers secure prized the federal tax credits distributed by the state that usually cover more than half the cost of projects that normally would command far higher rents.