A little more than a year after dumping a seven-year composting pilot program plagued by plastic bags and other contaminants, Madison garbage trucks will again start collecting coffee grounds, banana peels, carrot tops and other kitchen leftovers from the curb.
Just don’t call it composting.
City officials say the term’s use was part of what led to the earlier pilot’s demise, as residents sometimes took too broad a view of what constitutes a compostable.
Instead, when the approximately 200-household, two month-long pilot gets started in a yet-to-be determined Far West Side neighborhood in late July or early August, “wasted food” will be the preferred descriptor for what’s to go in carts with the bright-orange lids.
The city is “trying to hammer home the point — it’s just wasted food,” said city recycling coordinator Bryan Johnson.
Several items that were accepted at various points during the earlier pilot will not be allowed in the new program because they can clog up the machinery in the only nearby anaerobic digester currently feasible for the city’s use — the Gundersen Health System digester in Middleton.
Egg shells, for example, will be a no-no, Johnson said, because once they’re ground up they act like sandpaper on the digester’s pipes. Meat products will be banned so as to avoid contamination with bones, as will compostable bags, which clog up the digester’s equipment just like plastic bags.
City streets workers will peek in the carts before they’re dumped into trucks, and if they include banned items, the carts will be left un-emptied and workers will leave tags on the carts explaining why.
Johnson said letters asking for volunteers for the program will go out in June, and when the program ends this fall, “we’ll try to figure it all out,” including whether the city could be part of an effort to develop a regional digester.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the city had been awarded a $39,000 grant “to assess the feasibility of developing a regional organic waste collection program for the city and surrounding communities in Dane County.”
The facilities create biogas that can be used to fuel vehicles and electricity generation, and their byproducts can be used for fertilizer and soil additives.
The EPA said that currently in the United States, about 95% of discarded food ends up in landfills and incinerators.