Madison takes first step in creating mental health first responder pilot program

Both the task force and the pilot program come in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody, which prompted protests across the nation against racism and police brutality.

Task force members will meet with African American groups and community leaders and use that input to create proposals to reform Madison’s police department.

The group, which will be led by council president Sheri Carter, will also review the city’s policies on health, affordable housing, economic development, gentrification and “any other barriers” that affect Madison’s Black community.

Carter, who is the first African American woman elected council president, said her community needs a “safe place” to talk about city policy and how it affects them. Alds. Barbara Harrington-McKinney and Samba Baldeh are sponsors.

Members will be nominated by Carter and confirmed by the council, and would be tasked with finishing their work by Dec. 30.

The task force initially faced pushback because its purpose included overseeing the timeline and potential proposals related to the Civilian Oversight Board, which will serve as a community check over the powers of the police department.