Madison sued over police civilian oversight board membership

“The city created and composed the Civilian Oversight Board to further this government interest by ensuring it gets insight and recommendations from its communities of color,” Haas said. “The members are volunteers who are helping the city engage in community consultation so that the city can improve public safety for everyone.”

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said WILL is “against common-sense public health measures.”

“They want (to) tear down the Civilian Oversight Board because they don't recognize the expertise that over-policed communities bring to a conversation about over-policing,” Rhodes-Conway said.

WILL officially told Madison in January that it would sue if the city didn’t change requirements for the board.

The complaint argues that the plaintiff, conservative Madison blogger David Blaska, was not selected for the board though he had the necessary qualifications.