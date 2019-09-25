A set of new rules that would allow on-leash dogs in many of Madison’s parks was recommended by a city subcommittee Wednesday.
The Parks Long Range Planning Subcommittee unanimously approved guidelines and policies that would allow leashed dogs in most Madison parks, with some restrictions.
The rules still need to be signed off on by the Madison Park Commission and the City Council before taking effect.
If approved, the guidelines would change an unusual 46-year-old law that prohibits dogs in most Madison parks, even if they’re on a leash, licensed and had vaccinations.
Currently, the city has eight off-leash dog parks and allows dogs on-leash in just another 26 of its roughly 270 parks.
Subcommittee chair Stephen Webster said during five meetings that were held around the city on the potential new rules, residents have made it clear that they would like parks to be more dog-friendly. He said the subcommittee has also heard from nearly 1,500 people through an online survey.
“We want to have park policies that reflect the desires of the citizens of Madison,” Webster said. “We tried to shift the orientation towards making dogs more acceptable in parks, but still respecting the rights of all other park users.”
Restrictions hold
Under the proposed rules, parks that would still prohibit dogs include the city’s golf courses, Goodman Pool, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, Breese Stevens Field, playgrounds, conservation parks, burial mounds, splash parks, some beaches, cross-country ski trails, enclosed areas and sports fields while they are being used for programmed activities.
In addition, some parks may be designated as dog-free parks by the Park Commission, and all city residents have to be within two miles of a dog-free park.
Rules set forth
In parks where dogs are allowed, owners would have to abide by the following rules:
- Dogs have to be on a non-retractable leash that is no more than six feet long and always held by a person.
- Dogs must always be “under the immediate physical control” of the owner or another person.
- Dog handlers have to pick up the dogs’ waste.
- Dogs need to be licensed and have up-to-date rabies vaccinations.
- Dogs are not allowed to dig, chase or harm wildlife, damage the park or interfere with other people at the park.
The proposed rules will go before the Park Commission for a vote, likely at its Oct. 2 meeting.