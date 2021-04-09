Madison steers Ride the Drive from Downtown to streets around four parks

After skipping a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison is reviving its popular Ride the Drive bicycling event this summer, with the Parks Division seeking to shift the location from Downtown to streets around four parks.

The Parks Division hopes to close streets to create routes just under two miles long around Kennedy Park on the East Side, Marlborough Park on the Southwest Side, Wingra Park on the Near West Side, and Warner Park on the North Side. Streets on the route would be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2, with the event set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The idea is to spread the event out around the city as a precaution to limit possible exposure to COVID-19.

For Ride the Drive, started in 2009, the city closes some streets for part of the day to vehicles so people can safely bike, walk, jog, skateboard or roller blade the route. It began and is typically held Downtown. Since 2017, the event has been held around Brittingham, Law and Olin parks in the Downtown area and on a closed portion of John Nolen Drive.