Madison state Senate candidates debate over who can best advance progressive agenda

Imes pointed to his experience years ago working for Quad Graphics in Waukesha County, his experience as a small business owner, as an elected official and as the director of a green nonprofit group connecting builders and environmental advocates.

“I think just because of my background and diversity of experiences, that’s going to allow me to be a much more effective, much more engaging legislator and bring folks from the other side and make the economic case for these issues, like the Green New Deal,” he said.

Several candidates pointed to the insight gained by their personal experiences.

Latimer Burris, a mother of two teenagers, said she used to own $4.2 million in property, then the Great Recession hit.

“I lost it all and ended up living in Super 8,” she said.

“As a wife who’s married to a public defender, and as a sister to a brother who has been in and out of the system for 40 years, at times unnecessarily, I get that the criminal justice system needs reform,” she said.

Moe said she was inspired to get into politics by the 2016 election.