Madison, state consider deal to improve dangerous Highway 12-18 crossings

After decades of effort, Madison may soon join a $35 million deal with the state and others to improve dangerous highway crossings on the city’s Southeast Side.
The agreement with the state Department of Transportation, Dane County, the town of Cottage Grove and the Ho-Chunk Nation would create a new diamond interchange with an overpass for County Highway AB at Highway 12-18. The plan is aimed at reducing accidents at two of the most dangerous intersections in the city, as well as improving access to Yahara Hills golf course, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and other places.
Currently, the intersection of Millpond Road and Highway 12-18 — with 55 accidents, 17 injuries and one fatality between 2014 and 2018 — is the second-most dangerous in the city, and the intersection of AB and Highway 12-18 — with 35 accidents, 19 injuries and one fatality in that span — is the third-most dangerous.
“The Millpond Road and County AB intersections are some of the most dangerous within the city and the state,” city transportation director Thomas Lynch said. “This condition has existed for almost 30 years. The city has frequently asked WisDOT to address the high safety concerns that exist at these intersections.”
The project, funded by federal, state and local sources, would construct the diamond interchange at AB, which would travel over Highway 12-18, Lynch said. It would include frontage roads north and south of Highway 12-18 to serve the county landfill, the golf course and the businesses that surround the Ho-Chunk properties.
The interchange would have roundabouts at the ramp terminals and a roundabout to connect the south frontage road to County AB. The proposal includes multi-use paths and bike lanes along connecting roads. The intersection at Millpond Road and Highway 12-18 would then be limited to right turns and prohibit highway crossings.
The city’s share of the project is estimated to be $5.5 million and would be used for frontage roads to serve city parcels, a fiscal note from the city’s Finance Department says. The project is not currently included in the city’s nonbinding, five-year Capital Improvement Plan. If adopted, funding would be anticipated in 2022 and paid for with borrowing.
The city, meanwhile, will continue to plan for and pursue an overpass at Meier Road and Highway 12-18.
The improvements would have additional benefits.
Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison is contemplating a major expansion of its casino, a hotel, a heritage center, a conference center, restaurants and parking garages for its 47.5-acre property. The tribe’s investment would easily reach into the tens of millions of dollars.
“If and when we decide to further develop, this dangerous intersection will impede our ability to create safe access to our guests, employees, neighbors and citizens if it is not fixed and addressed now,” tribal spokeswoman Missy Tracey said. “The construction of an AB interchange is an essential advancement toward improvement to solve this current, unsafe traffic situation.”
The tribe has also been working with the city and the Madison Area Sports Commission for several years on how to develop city and tribal lands near the interchange of the Beltline and Interstate 39-90.
“The primary reason for the improvement is safety and to address the high injury crash volumes,” Lynch said. “The interchange is, however, called for in Madison’s Yahara Hills Neighborhood Development Plan. It would provide access to neighborhoods developed, and yet to be developed, east of the interstate. This also would provide safer access to future development planned by the Ho-Chunk Nation.”
Ald. Michael Tierney, whose 16th District includes the area, could not be reached for comment.
The project agreement, which has been endorsed by the city’s Board of Public Works, will be considered by the Finance Committee on Tuesday and the City Council in early May.
If funding is secured, the project would begin in 2022.
