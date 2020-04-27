Madison, state consider deal on dangerous Highway 12-18 crossings

"If and when we decide to further develop, this dangerous intersection will impede our ability to create safe access to our guests, employees, neighbors and citizens if it is not fixed and addressed now," tribal spokeswoman Missy Tracey said. "The construction of an AB interchange is an essential advancement toward improvement to solve this current, unsafe traffic situation."

The tribe has also been working with the city and the Madison Area Sports Commission for several years on how to develop city and tribal lands near the interchange of the Beltline and Interstate 39-90.

"The primary reason for the improvement is safety and to address the high injury crash volumes," Lynch said. "The interchange is, however, called for in Madison’s Yahara Hills Neighborhood Development Plan. It would provide access to neighborhoods developed, and yet to be developed, east of the Interstate. This also would provide safer access to future development planned by the Ho-Chunk Nation."

Ald. Michael Tierney, whose 16th District includes the area, could not be reached for comment.