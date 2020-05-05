Madison starts taking food scraps at drop-off sites

Madison Recycling Coordinator Bryan Johnson said food scraps will go to the same Gundersen Health System biodigester in rural Middleton that the city used for the pilot program last year.

“If we’re diligent and strict, we can keep it clean enough to go there,” Johnson said, and the thinking is that people who take the trouble to take their scraps to the drop-off sites will be careful about what they bring in.

It’s not clear what this year’s food scraps program will mean for the future of widespread food scrap collection in Madison — which has long been a city goal.

The city in April 2019 received a $39,000 federal grant to study the feasibility of a regional food scraps program and digester, and Johnson said a vendor to conduct the study has been selected and should file a report by November.

Until the city can figure out a way to keep contaminants out of the food waste recycling stream, any collection program is “likely to remain limited,” Johnson said. Among the issues the study will look at is whether selling the biogas created from the food’s decomposition could make the program viable. It will not consider who would own the digester.