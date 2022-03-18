Madison staff recommends developer for massive public, private project Downtown

Madison city staff are recommending a Minneapolis firm for a major Downtown development that would replace the obsolete State Street Campus Garage with housing, commercial space, public parking and an intercity bus garage.

While Mortenson Development got the nod, city staff say three other finalists -- CA Ventures of Chicago, CRG of Chicago, and Smith Gilbane of Milwaukee -- could also produce a high-quality redevelopment to reimagine the prominent site at 415 N. Lake St., just a half block off State Street and Library Mall.

"All four development teams have completed similar, high-quality development projects elsewhere in the past," city economic development director Matt Mikolajewski said.

Three other suitors -- the Alexander Co./CoreSpaces of Madison and Austin, Texas; Brink Development of Madison; and Greystar Real Estate Partners of Chicago -- offered projects that did not meet all the criteria in a city request for developer proposals issued in April 2021.

The city's Finance Committee will discuss the staff recommendations in a closed-door session at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Under plans, the existing, 510-stall State Street Campus Garage, built in 1964, would be demolished. A separate 542-stall addition constructed at 430 N. Frances St. in 1982 would remain and be connected to the new project.

Major goals of the redevelopment are to replace the aging Lake Street parking structure, create a permanent home for an inter-city bus terminal and provide more housing, some at lower rents, Mikolajewski said.

The four finalists, whose proposals range in cost from $102.5 million to $140 million, would rise up to 12-stories and offer an array of amenities. In scale, they resemble the first phase of the Judge Doyle Square project recently competed a block off Capitol Square.

The proposals also vary in public costs, estimated property taxes that could be generated to support tax incremental financing (TIF), and net costs to the city, among other things.

The city will be starting a new “State and Lake” TIF district later this year, which will capture tax revenues from the private portion of the project, as well as additional private developments underway in the area, Mikolajewski said.

The tax revenues from the projects, coupled with the proceeds of the sale of rights to develop above the project, known as air rights, should cover the majority of the cost of the public elements, he said. But some Parking Utility and other city funding will likely be needed, he said.

Unique finances

Currently, the finalists, which all offer housing, commercial space, 510 public parking stalls plus a varying number of private spaces, and bus depots, are:

Mortenson Development, the staff selection: $140 million with $97.3 million in private and $42.7 million in public costs; air rights payment and TIF investment potential of $29 million. Net cost to the city of $13.7 million.

CA Ventures: $124.8 million with $102.8 million in private and $22 million in public costs; air rights payment and TIF investment potential of $37.4 million. Net financial benefit to the city of $15.4 million.

CRG: $102.5 million with $80 million in private and $22.5 million in public costs; air rights payment and TIF investment potential of $31.6 million. Net financial benefit to the city of $9.1 million.

Smith Gilbane: $103 million with $69.8 million private and $33.2 million public costs; air rights payment and TIF investment potential of $21.4 million. Net cost to the city of $11.8 million.

Overall, a city interagency staff team believes Mortenson is the best choice to develop the air rights above the public parking garage and bus depot, a 10-page staff report says.

Mortenson offers significantly more affordable housing units, creates a good pedestrian environment along Lake Street, screens the parking garage with housing, minimizes the need for internal windowless bedrooms, and has the most realistic estimates for the cost of parking spaces, it says.

"The Mortenson team balances the delivery of affordable student housing, good urban design, and a very functional parking structure and bus terminal," it says. But if the city can't strike an agreement with Mortenson, the city should "further consider CRG, Smith Glibane and CA Ventures to develop the project."

"Generally, I agree with the approach that the city is taking on this redevelopment," said Ald. Patrick Heck, 2nd District, who represents the site. "I am concerned about the continuing trend of gentrification of student housing in Madison, but I hope that a maximization of the affordable component of this particular project will ameliorate some of that.

All of the teams have indicated a willingness to work with us to further refine their project related to the number of affordable units, Mikolajewski said.

The redevelopment site is zoned for Urban Mixed Use, which includes retail, office, public parking, bus depot and multifamily residential. City plans also recommend mixed use for the site, with the Downtown Plan capping building height at 12 stories.

In November 2019, due to congestion, traffic and safety concerns, the city relocated its intercity bus stop on Langdon Street outside UW-Madison's Memorial Union to the west side of the 200 block of North Lake Street. The buses currently load passengers at the North Lake Street location, which is between West Dayton and West Johnson streets adjacent to UW-Madison's Gordon Dining and Event Center.

After Judge Doyle Square, the project would be the city's second to include private redevelopment above a reconstructed Parking Utility facility.

The City Council is scheduled to pick a developer on April 19, with negotiations on a development agreement to proceed through the end of the year. An agreement is expected in March 2023.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.