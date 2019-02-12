Responding to emergencies related to the major flooding in Madison last August cost the city a total of $1.64 million in operational and capital expenses, according to a Finance Department report released Monday.
On Aug. 20, 2018, Madison received over 11 inches of rain with the west side affected the most. Lakes with high water levels spilled over their banks and the isthmus was flooded due to at-capacity storm sewer drains overflowing onto city streets.
The storm and subsequent flooding caused damage across the city, forcing the city to make emergency repairs to roads, bike paths, drainage facilities, sanitary sewers and shorelines.
“You can tell from those numbers that it was a significant effort for the city, and it involved multiple city departments,” City Engineer Rob Phillips said.
Following the storm, the Board of Public Works declared on Sept. 5 public works emergency, which enabled the city to quickly obtain construction services from private contractors without going through a more lengthy public bidding process.
The Finance Committee terminated the public works emergency Monday and authorized working with FEMA to seek reimbursement for flood-related costs.
“We are working to get the maximum amount we can get through reimbursement,” Phillips said.
The city adopted a budget amendment in November that authorized an additional $6.97 million for flood mitigation efforts in 2019. The total funding included $775,000 for watershed, flood and planning studies, $1.17 for land acquisitions; and $5 million for public works projects related to the flooding.
The city incurred $550,504 in capital expenses and $1.1 million in operating costs. These are all the expenditures related to the flood event reported to the Finance Department as of Jan. 24.
Capital expenditures were concentrated in stormwater repairs, $219,198, repairs to the Olin Turville sewer, $142,173, and street repairs, $122,788.
Sixteen city agencies felt the financial impact of the flooding with the Stormwater, Parks and Streets divisions affected the most. Stormwater incurred $480,338, Streets incurred $186,427 and Parks incurred $151,952 in operating costs related to the flood.
Of the flood-related operating expenses, $899,000, or 82 percent, was for personnel costs. In total, 806 city employees charged 32,000 hours for responding to the flood.
An additional 18 percent of spending, $195,000, for the flood response was on supply and purchased service expenditures. The bulk of this spending, $150,000, was for work supplies.
A majority of the money, $950,000, was spent on public works and transportation, including debris removal, protective measures and infrastructure-related activities.
Madison Police and Fire departments collectively spent $69,000 on flood response activities. Public Health spent $35,000 for staffing-related costs associated with lab work and other protective measures.
General government activities associated with managing the city’s response to the flooding, such as coordinating communication with residents, cost $30,000.