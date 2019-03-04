Madison has announced it is shutting down a North Side well that has been contaminated with toxic chemicals from a nearby military base.
The announcement was issued on Monday after the city emphasized for months that under a controversial federal health advisory contamination levels in the well weren't considered harmful.
The water utility said it expected the well to come back on line in the summer after state public health officials made determinations about the potential hazards of drinking water contaminated with per- and poly-fluoroalkyls, known by the acronym PFAS.
"Temporarily using other wells may give families who live in the Well 15 service area some peace of mind as state health officials examine the issue," Madison Water Utility spokeswoman Amy Barrilleaux said in a statement.
The statement said the decision to shut down Well 15 on East Washington Avenue was made after utility staff discussions with Mayor Paul Soglin. Other city wells would pump more water to supply the North Side.
The decision arrives on the heels of mounting concerns from the public.
Some residents said they wanted the well shut down, while others have said a shutdown would mean the neighborhood would drink water from other municipal wells they say haven’t been tested adequately for PFAS.
The water utility board called for consideration of more testing, federal funding for a cleanup, and efforts to inform vulnerable residents about risks of drinking the water.
Shutting down Well 15 means an end to monthly testing, a new program that began last month. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has not insisted on groundwater monitoring that would help predict when heavier concentrations of PFAS might arrive at the well.
The Truax Air National Guard base about a mile north of the well is the likely source, but a full investigation and cleanup aren't scheduled because of budget constraints. High concentrations of PFAS have been detected under the installation. PFAS is an ingredient in firefighting foam that has been sprayed onto soil and washed into sewer lines and drainage conduits for decades.
The synthetic chemicals are also ingredients in nonstick pans, stainproof fabrics and waterproof paper.
This article will be updated.