Madison set to pick station design for planned Bus Rapid Transit

A city staff team chose the top three finalists based on criteria including aesthetic appeal, the design's ability to conform to different platform sizes, and safety and accessibility, all "while considering input received from stakeholders and the public," according to the city report.

Two of the three finalists have roofs with native plantings that would funnel rain water to associated ground-level rain gardens, and while the report says it "is unlikely that green roofs will be practical, submissions with green roofs were not rejected if the design could be built without the green roof."

The third has a rain garden but no green roof. Other amenities in the 60-foot designs include a roadside marker that would light up when a bus is approaching and digital screens showing bus-arrival times.

The winner of the station-design competition gets a $10,000 prize, while the second- and third-place finishers get $5,000. The city has so far declined to publicly identify the people or organizations behind the 61 submissions, although Metro Transit General Manager Justin Stuehrenberg said the creators of the three finalists would be released after the UDC's vote Wednesday and the rest could be released Thursday.