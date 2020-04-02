Madison Sen. Fred Risser looking to spend more time with family after leaving Legislature

Fred Risser's decision to leave the Wisconsin Senate came as he began contemplating his 97th birthday.
Though the longest serving legislator in the state or nation is only 92 years old, it was 97 — the age he'll be on May 5, 2024 — that gave him pause.
Up until quite recently, the Madison lawmaker was preparing to circulate nomination papers and run for re-election to the chamber he's served in since 1962. But while he still has a desire to continue serving in the Legislature, he said he ultimately decided against it a little more than a week ago.
"I just got to thinking, 'Maybe now is the time to make the decision,'" he said in an interview Tuesday. "It was a tough decision, I'll be honest with you. I love the Legislature and I feel as though I can continue on at this time. But looking ahead to age 97, I began to wonder."
The last remaining World War II veteran serving in the state Legislature, Risser officially announced a week ago that he would be retiring after more than six decades in the Capitol.
His decision came as two fellow Democratic senators announced they wouldn't be returning to the body, including fellow long-time Madison-area Sen. Mark Miller, of Monona. Separately, Dave Hansen, of Green Bay, also said he'd step down.
But Risser stressed his determination "was strictly my own" and his colleagues' retirement announcements didn't factor into it.
"I have a wonderful wife, and we have a garden and we love to travel and I have a wonderful family, and I just thought well maybe I should spend a little more time with them at this stage of my life," he added.
Serving with 13 different governors, seven Democrats and six Republicans, Risser has long been a fixture in Wisconsin political circles. His announcement last week caught some by surprise, but perhaps more shocking for political onlookers was Rep. Chris Taylor's decision, released around the same time, to also leave the Legislature.
A member of the Legislature's powerful and high-profile budget committee, Taylor, D-Madison, had long been considered the natural successor to Risser in the 26th Senate District.
But her departure has opened up a void in what would otherwise likely be a "wait your turn to run" situation that often plays out with other local seats.
Prior to Risser's announcement, three Democratic candidates were already planning to vie for the seat: Nada Elmikashfi, who previously worked with NextGen America; Aisha Moe, a Capitol staffer; and William Henry Davis III, a write-in candidate for lieutenant governor last cycle.
2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former state lawmaker Kelda Roys announced last Friday she would run, saying in a statement she would "do all I can to advance progressive Democratic values, build a strong Democratic majority, and solve our challenges together."
Meanwhile former head of the liberal group One Wisconsin Now, Scot Ross, is also considering a bid, though he said he's currently focused on getting liberal Supreme Court candidate Jill Karofsky elected to the bench on April 7 "because I think this is way more important than a Democratic primary for state Senate — even one in which I may be a candidate."
Out are Reps. Lisa Subeck and Shelia Stubbs, the other two Madison Democrats whose seats are within the 26th Senate District along with Taylor's.
Stubbs, the first African-American to represent Dane County in the state Legislature, said Friday she would continue serving in the Assembly after first being elected to the chamber in 2018.
"While I'm honored by those who have encouraged me to make some history myself … I have decided that now is not the right time for me or my family to run for Sen. Risser's seat," she said.
Capitol observers have long speculated about when Risser would leave state government behind. The reliably Democratic seat is an ideal one for lawmakers due to the fact that elections for it are held opposite those of the state's constitutional offices. Therefore, a legislator could hold the seat and safely attempt a run for governor without having to first leave the seat.
Acknowledging that some had called for him to retire previously, Risser stressed the Legislature should be comprised of individuals of all backgrounds and ages, as he highlighted the importance of possessing and passing down institutional knowledge to new lawmakers.
"I think you need young blood, you need older blood," he said. "You don’t want all of one kind anyway. If you did, it wouldn’t be a very representative Legislature."
Serving in state government, Risser was an early advocate for women's health and women's rights issues, and he also championed environmental legislation, the state's smoke-free law, the Clean Indoor Air Act, and pushed for seniors over 60 to audit courses at UW-Madison for free.
A long-time member of the State Building Commission, Risser was very active in approving and overseeing campus, city and state-wide building projects.
But he noted that his legislative ideas didn't always take hold, including a repeat effort to outlaw hunting in parks "because I thought people ought to be able to go through the parks in hunting season and not worry about being shot up."
"So I mean, I don't always win," he said with a laugh. "In fact, I often don't."
Though much has changed throughout the years, including Risser's own district as he moved from the Assembly to the Senate and lines were redrawn through redistricting, he's always had the state Capitol under his purview, he said.
Asked about what advice he would give to his successor in the Senate, he likened serving in the Legislature to "being in church," adding: "You get out of it what you put into it."
He also recommended the future lawmaker representing the 26th SD should be sure to answer, respond to and listen to constituents, as well as continue his commitment to taking the stairs in the Capitol as often as possible, which he called "one little way to get easy exercise."
"This is personal, you only have one body," he said. "I notice that as I get older."
