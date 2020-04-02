Madison Sen. Fred Risser looking to spend more time with family after leaving Legislature

2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former state lawmaker Kelda Roys announced last Friday she would run, saying in a statement she would "do all I can to advance progressive Democratic values, build a strong Democratic majority, and solve our challenges together."

Meanwhile former head of the liberal group One Wisconsin Now, Scot Ross, is also considering a bid, though he said he's currently focused on getting liberal Supreme Court candidate Jill Karofsky elected to the bench on April 7 "because I think this is way more important than a Democratic primary for state Senate — even one in which I may be a candidate."

Out are Reps. Lisa Subeck and Shelia Stubbs, the other two Madison Democrats whose seats are within the 26th Senate District along with Taylor's.

Stubbs, the first African-American to represent Dane County in the state Legislature, said Friday she would continue serving in the Assembly after first being elected to the chamber in 2018.

"While I'm honored by those who have encouraged me to make some history myself … I have decided that now is not the right time for me or my family to run for Sen. Risser's seat," she said.