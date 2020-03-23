Madison sees multi-million dollar financial hit due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has cost Madison $125,000, but that's just the start as costs to continue operations amid declining revenues are expected to slash the city's "rainy day fund" by 30%, or $16 million, down to $36 million by the end of 2020, the city's Finance Department says.
Overall, the city has many financial strengths, including a $1.8 million contingent reserve for 2020, the $52 million rainy day fund, and a top bond rating, and can absorb short-term pain this year, city finance director David Schmiedicke said. But even before the new coronavirus struck, the city was anticipating a shortfall to continue services and satisfy labor agreements in 2021.
"It's very serious," Schmiedicke said, adding that initial projections are "hugely speculative" and only a possibility of what could happen. It's too early to tell if the mix of rising costs and declining revenue will force service reductions, layoffs or reexamining labor contracts, he said.
New hiring and non-essential purchases will be more closely reviewed, Schmiedicke said. The city is also looking at options to delay payment of property tax installments and water bills, which both require state action, and exploring options to delay other fees and make modifications of contracts to meet emergency needs.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and City Council President Shiva Bidar could not be immediately reached.
Schmiedicke is scheduled to make a presentation offering a mix of assurance and areas of concern to the city's Finance Committee at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
More than 70% of the city's General Fund revenues come from the property tax, and nearly two-third of property taxes have already been paid for 2020, which brings some stability, Schmiedicke said. The city already imposed a $40 wheel tax for the current budget. But preliminary projections show an overall drop of 4%, or about $13 million, in general fund revenues that wipes out forecast growth from 2019 to 2020, he said.
The city expects hotel room taxes to fall 30%, or about, $6 million, and anticipates general state aid cuts of 5%, or $1.6 million, due to state revenue shortfalls, Schmiedicke said. City investment earnings could fall 40%, or $1.5 million, he said.
Meanwhile, fines and forfeitures from moving and parking violations are expected to fall 25%, or 1.6 million, and licenses and permits may be down 15%, or 1.5 million, this year, Schmiedicke said. Many other revenues are expected to fall, including Metro Transit fares, street use vending; and Monona Terrace events.
Other impacts include rising pension costs due to reduced earnings in the Wisconsin Retirement System portfolio, and reduced liability insurance dividends, he said.
The city, however, has strong fiscal underpinnings, Schmidicke stressed. It has a has the contingent reserve for 2020; the rainy day fund, formally called the fund balance, which is 15% of the city's $340.7 million operating budget for 2020; the top bond rating; sizable reserves in its parking, stormwater and sewer enterprise funds; a conservative investment strategy; a well-funded pension system; and other assets, he said.
At this point in the first quarter of the fiscal year, city agencies have enough budget authority for immediate response needs, Schmiedicke said. Also, spending on the COVID-19 emergency is not subject to state expenditure restraint limits, he said.
Still, budget amendment resolutions will be necessary at some point, Schmiedicke said. Projections will further identify budget pressures and possible areas for reallocation to higher priorities, he said.
Already, Rhodes-Conway anticipated provisions in federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act and issued guidance on emergency paid leave to address COVID-19 impacts, Schmiedicke said. An emergency memorandum is being drafted that will eventually be followed up with a resolution and ordinance.
The economic damage from COVID-19 response will impact what will be a tight 2021 budget, Schmiedicke said. The Finance Department has anticipated a budget gap for 2021 due to cost-to-continue and collective bargaining agreements, but now, the city's revenue base will be considerably weaker with replenishing the fund balance a new priority, he said.
Also, the COVID-19 response is limiting capacity for a “normal” budget development process, Schmiedicke said. The focus should be on “cost-to-continue” current services and COVID-19 recovery, especially in the fund balance, he said. The capital budget kickoff should be deferred until May, with the capital budget and nonbinding, five-year Capital Improvement Program adjusted only for recovery efforts, he said.
Many factors are driving the city's budget challenges, including high unemployment, large sectors of the economy shutting down; a 30% annual reduction in travel, food service, hospitality and leisure industry, with a 90% reduction seen for the next two months, Schmiedicke said.
Further, auto plants are closing, durable goods orders have collapsed, and jobless claims have already skyrocketed and will continue to climb dramatically, with estimates of 10% to 20% unemployment or even higher, Schmiedicke said. Some sectors of Madison’s economy are somewhat insulated, but other sectors are not, he said.
As a result, state sales, corporate and individual income tax will see steep and immediate decline, Schmiedicke said. Sales activity will decline and shift from discretionary taxable products and services to non-taxable groceries, he said. Dane County sales tax revenues will also fall, and the state Transportation Fund may also face revenue shortfalls. The state must maintain a balanced budget and may need to make cuts before June 30, 2020, and again in fiscal year 2021, he said.
A recovery will rely heavily on the sort of support the federal governments delivers to the states, which will in turn assist local government, Schmiedicke said.