Madison sees multi-million dollar financial hit due to COVID-19

The economic damage from COVID-19 response will impact what will be a tight 2021 budget, Schmiedicke said. The Finance Department has anticipated a budget gap for 2021 due to cost-to-continue and collective bargaining agreements, but now, the city's revenue base will be considerably weaker with replenishing the fund balance a new priority, he said.

Also, the COVID-19 response is limiting capacity for a “normal” budget development process, Schmiedicke said. The focus should be on “cost-to-continue” current services and COVID-19 recovery, especially in the fund balance, he said. The capital budget kickoff should be deferred until May, with the capital budget and nonbinding, five-year Capital Improvement Program adjusted only for recovery efforts, he said.

Many factors are driving the city's budget challenges, including high unemployment, large sectors of the economy shutting down; a 30% annual reduction in travel, food service, hospitality and leisure industry, with a 90% reduction seen for the next two months, Schmiedicke said.

Further, auto plants are closing, durable goods orders have collapsed, and jobless claims have already skyrocketed and will continue to climb dramatically, with estimates of 10% to 20% unemployment or even higher, Schmiedicke said. Some sectors of Madison’s economy are somewhat insulated, but other sectors are not, he said.