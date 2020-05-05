Madison sees $30 million budget shortfall, more spending cutbacks due to COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak financial havoc, with Madison now projecting a $30 million budget shortfall for 2020.

The sobering projection is primarily driven by a sharp and unexpected decline in revenues resulting from the economic impacts of the new coronavirus crisis, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway told city managers Tuesday morning.

As a result, Rhodes-Conway is implementing immediate administrative actions including a hiring freeze on all positions with exceptions for essential services, additional review and approval for seasonal hiring, and a halt to purchasing of all nonessential supplies and services in order to reduce spending in the $341 million operating budget for this year.

The revised projections show huge drops in fines, fees, investment performance, hotel room taxes, Metro Transit fares, parking revenues and more.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"These are unprecedented times for our city, state, country and world," the mayor said. "We have risen to the challenges presented over the past seven weeks and have much more to surmount in the days, weeks, months and years ahead. "