Madison sees $30 million budget shortfall, more spending cutbacks due to COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak financial havoc, with Madison now projecting a $30 million budget shortfall for 2020.
The sobering projection is primarily driven by a sharp and unexpected decline in revenues resulting from the economic impacts of the new coronavirus crisis, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway told city managers Tuesday morning.
As a result, Rhodes-Conway is implementing immediate administrative actions including a hiring freeze on all positions with exceptions for essential services, additional review and approval for seasonal hiring, and a halt to purchasing of all nonessential supplies and services in order to reduce spending in the $341 million operating budget for this year.
The revised projections show huge drops in fines, fees, investment performance, hotel room taxes, Metro Transit fares, parking revenues and more.
"These are unprecedented times for our city, state, country and world," the mayor said. "We have risen to the challenges presented over the past seven weeks and have much more to surmount in the days, weeks, months and years ahead. "
The immediate actions, however, won't be enough to close the shortfall, and other measures are under review, including service reductions, furloughs and use of the city's $52 million "rainy day" fund and emergency federal funding for transit, Finance Director David Schmiedicke said.
"This is the first action; others will follow over the summer," Schmiedicke said. "We hope to avoid layoffs, but permanent reductions are unavoidable given the severity of the economic impacts."
The mayor also released instructions for the 2021 capital budget calling for austerity with a focus on recovery needs.
"All projects will be closely scrutinized," Schmiedicke said.
Immediate actions announced Tuesday include:
- Placing any new, unfilled positions in the 2020 budget on hold indefinitely.
- Not filling positions that don't address certain criteria unless there's a compelling justification. Possible exceptions are positions needed to perform activities associated with COVID-19 response and recovery; position that generate revenue; or other key positions at the mayor's discretion.
- Before filling positions that may result in overtime, agencies should consider changes that provide the service with fewer positions.
- All hiring requests are subject to mayoral approval.
- Seasonal staffing requests must be submitted to mayor’s office for approval.
- Wherever possible, activities performed by seasonal hourly staff should be performed by redeployed city staff.
- Spending should be focused on COVID-19 response and related changes in the work environment.
- Management and consulting contracts will require mayor’s office approval.
- Purchasing cards used by agencies for smaller purchases will be closely monitored and agency heads asked for justification of nonessential expenditures.
In the short-term, services are not expected to be affected given closure of many activities, Schmiedicke said. But work may take longer to complete, and internal projects, such as information technology enhancements, may be delayed, he said.
The mayor is reviewing many other options, including reopening labor contracts, Schmiedicke said.
Overall, the city has many financial strengths, including a $1.8 million contingent reserve budgeted for 2020, the $52 million "rainy day" fund, and a top bond rating, Schmiedicke has said. But even before the new coronavirus struck, the city was anticipating a shortfall to continue services and satisfy labor agreements in 2021.
The full effect of the economic impacts from the pandemic could last several years, he said.
