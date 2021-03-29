Madison seeks voter advice on smaller, full-time, higher-paid City Council

“Because the council doesn’t have enough time to do its job, it creates more boards, committees and commissions — 38% of whose members come from the five most affluent districts — but exercises no oversight, does not hold them accountable and never or rarely puts them out of business,” she said.

The job, she said, needs to be full-time.

“Three alders currently do the job full-time, and their districts are far better represented in city government,” Harrington said. “I support four-year terms. Two years isn’t long enough to learn the job. I support modest full-time pay for full-time work. I support 12-year term limits.”

‘Endless’ input

Ald. Paul Skidmore, who has represented the 9th District since 2005, said many feel the current governance structure is cumbersome, inefficient and doesn’t address needs in a timely manner.

“We need to seriously address our system of boards, commissions, committees and other appointed bodies,” he said. “These groups require a huge amount of staff time, allow for almost endless community input, and they delay the decision-making process greatly. We need to review the purpose, effectiveness and need for all of these bodies with the goal of reducing the total number to about 25% or fewer bodies.