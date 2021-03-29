Madison seeks voter advice on smaller, full-time, higher-paid City Council

After much study and debate, Madison voters will soon advise whether the city should have a smaller, full-time, higher-paid City Council, which could lead to the biggest changes in the city’s governance structure in decades.
A referendum on the April 6 ballot asks whether the council should stay part-time with council members paid about $13,700 or move to full-time with pay between $45,000 and $71,000; stick with 20 members or be increased or decreased in size; change from two-year to four-year terms; and have term limits of 12 consecutive years.
The referendum is only advisory. But a strong showing on any or all of the four separate questions could create momentum for advocates to push for change or take the wind from their sails.
The questions stem from a report by the city’s special Task Force on Government, introduced to the council in early 2020, which says the city’s governance structure is “fundamentally unfair” to many residents and recommends changes to the council, more efficient city committees and better community engagement.
“Madison has longstanding inequities,” said task force chairwoman Eileen Harrington, who supports all four ballot measures. “The policy problems are deep and hard. A part-time, low-paid council does not provide the time or depth needed to solve these difficult problems.”
But former Mayor Dave Cieslewicz, who served from 2003 to 2011 and emerged as an outspoken critic of changes, said the measures largely are solutions in search of a problem and, in some cases, might make things worse.
“The net result of these changes would be to make the council much more like the state Legislature,” he said. “I don’t know anyone who is happy with how the Legislature functions.”
Some moves, including changing the size of the council and length of terms, require a charter ordinance enacted through a binding public referendum. Other changes, such as making the council full-time and increasing pay, can be made through the budget and other council actions.
‘Fundamentally unfair’
The Task Force on Government Structure, which had 90 meetings over 20 months, recommended moving to a full-time, 10-member council with members paid $67,950 annually and elected to four-year terms with two-year leadership terms.
The task force report pans the current system as an “impediment to full participation and representation” and “fundamentally unfair to a larger portion of the city’s population, including, most notably, the city’s residents of color and low income.” It said the current system works best for people with the time, resources and knowledge to participate.
Its recommendations would increase spending on the council from $876,144 in 2021 by an estimated $1 million for increased salaries and benefits, more support positions, office space, services and supplies, city finance director David Schmiedicke said.
The council’s size has changed only slightly over the decades. In 1955, the body stood at 20 members. It expanded to 21 members in 1957, and to 22 in 1961, where it remained for 22 years before being reduced to its current 20-member size in 1993.
By contrast, Milwaukee has a 15-member, full-time council with four-year terms. Members are paid $73,222 annually, while the president gets $82,749. Green Bay’s council has 12 part-time members serving two-year terms with each paid $9,887 annually. Kenosha, which has a city manager, has a 17-member, part-time council with members serving two years and each paid $6,000 annually.
Pay for Madison City Council members is budgeted at $14,133 each for 2021, with the vice president making $15,304 and the president $17,262. The mayor’s budgeted salary for 2021 is $152,060.
Room for nuance
“The current council is fairly described as a citizen body,” Cieslewicz said. “Nobody does this for the ego-gratification or for the money, and very few council members ever run for higher office. I may disagree with them from time to time, but I never doubt their commitment to the community. They’re there for the right reasons.
“The proposed pay is a betwixt and between amount and ‘full-time’ won’t really be 40 hours a week,” he said. “As a result, like the Legislature, the job will be attractive to self-employed people who have the flexibility to do something else on the side. If your idea of diversity is lawyers, accountants and Realtors, well, then the council will be more diverse.”
Right now, he said, it only takes a few thousand dollars to get elected.
“With districts twice as big and a significant income at stake, races will become much more expensive,” Cieslewicz predicted. “People with lower incomes just aren’t likely to have access to friends and associates who can help fund their campaigns. Now, special interests don’t have a strong hold on the council because they can’t buy influence through campaign contributions. That will change with a full-time council.”
But Harrington said the Madison council’s size is an outlier, and the job puts strain on officeholders and shortchanges residents.
“The size of Madison’s City Council — 20 members — far exceeds the national average of six,” she said. “Each Madison alder represents approximately 12,500 residents and a relatively small geographical district. This means that a few loud or organized voices in a district can have vastly disproportionate influence in Madison’s municipal government and that alders have little incentive to think citywide rather than only of their small district.
“Because the council doesn’t have enough time to do its job, it creates more boards, committees and commissions — 38% of whose members come from the five most affluent districts — but exercises no oversight, does not hold them accountable and never or rarely puts them out of business,” she said.
The job, she said, needs to be full-time.
“Three alders currently do the job full-time, and their districts are far better represented in city government,” Harrington said. “I support four-year terms. Two years isn’t long enough to learn the job. I support modest full-time pay for full-time work. I support 12-year term limits.”
‘Endless’ input
Ald. Paul Skidmore, who has represented the 9th District since 2005, said many feel the current governance structure is cumbersome, inefficient and doesn’t address needs in a timely manner.
“We need to seriously address our system of boards, commissions, committees and other appointed bodies,” he said. “These groups require a huge amount of staff time, allow for almost endless community input, and they delay the decision-making process greatly. We need to review the purpose, effectiveness and need for all of these bodies with the goal of reducing the total number to about 25% or fewer bodies.
“(But) we do not need to reduce the number of alders to 10,” he said. “We do not need a full-time council. We do not need to increase the aldermanic term from two years to four years and should not have term limits.”
Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, who serves on a special council work group translating reports and recommendations into action, strongly supports putting the four questions before the voters.
Foster said he originally felt council positions should stay part-time. But after following task force deliberations and his own election in 2019, he said he now believes the city would be best served by council members who can commit a significant amount of time and energy to the work.
He backs a full-time council to meet demands and providing members with modest full-time pay but said decreasing the council’s size would lead to worse representation. He doesn’t have strong feelings about the other measures, but he said keeping the two-year term gives better accountability to residents and he will vote no on term limits.
The council has passed a resolution to create a team to work on issues related to resident engagement and neighborhood support, and its special work group continues to meet, assistant city attorney John Strange said.
