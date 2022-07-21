Madison seeks to spread city spending to more diverse pool of vendors

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced an initiative Thursday to help local businesses, those owned by people of color and women, and enterprises that can help reduce carbon emissions get a bigger chunk of city spending on goods and services.

Rhodes-Conway is making a public "request for information" to those businesses so the city can connect with a more diverse pool of vendors, especially those that offer services in the green economy.

The city expects to spend up to $1.59 billion on a wide variety of purchases from outside vendors between 2022 and 2025. The purchases include facilities management, plumbing, electrical and other trades, printing services, waste management and recycling, winter plowing and salting services, forestry services and construction operations, security and much more.

Under the mayor's proposal, businesses and enterprises would fill out a free and simple application online. A city inter-agency team will compile them and route submittals to appropriate agencies and ensure follow ups with the intent of creating new relationships.

The request for information will help the city increase its awareness of vendors and expand its partnerships on initiatives, programs and projects to meet the city’s goals of supporting local business, equity, diversity and sustainability, Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.

“This RFI applies a mission-oriented approach to procurement across operations to shift our impact on the environment, economy and equity. I hope other institutions will join us in prioritizing sustainability and equity in purchasing," she said.

"We hope this project sends a strong signal to our community and beyond about the city’s highest priorities for the substantial purchasing power that we possess,” city fleet superintendent Mahanth Joishy said. “For the first time, we are publicly stating these outcome-based future goals and will leverage this RFI to achieve them.”

Those who fit any or all of the RFI's three priorities and are interested in working with the city of Madison can email RFI22@cityofmadison.com or visit the website at cityofmadison.com/finance/purchasing/request-for-information-2022.