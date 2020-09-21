Madison seeks to raze buildings to expand McPike Park on Near East Side

The structures to be razed include a an 18,707-square-foot mini-storage unit building at 202-208 S. Baldwin St.; a 2,479-square-foot office/storage building at 210 S. Baldwin St.; and a 968-square-foot office building at 212 S. Baldwin St. City staff will continue to evaluate adaptive reuse opportunities for a fourth building acquired in the purchase at 214-222 S. Baldwin St.

The property will be used for future park-related improvements with an initial focus on restoration of open space and safety fencing along the rail corridor that runs along the park, Parks Division officials said, adding that removing the indicated structures is consistent with the adopted park master plan and federal funding requirements. The demolitions will cost about $300,000.

“Completing this next step in the process will allow McPike Park to offer additional open space that is critical to the vision of a resilient and sustainable urban park,” Knepp said.

McPike Park has fulfilled the vision of our neighborhood to have a large gathering place for neighborhood residents,” Marquette Neighborhood Association vice president Marlisa Kopenski Condon said. “Even though it was over 10 years in the making, it’s still a relatively new park and holds a lot of potential.”

The fate of the structures, however, is still unclear.