Madison seeks to cut vehicle traffic and encourage development near public transit

The initiative, however, also comes amid a pandemic that's transformed travel and work patterns.

A survey of employers and employees by the Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization, with 1,881 responses, showed a massive shift in workplace norms, with 78% of respondents never working from home before the pandemic and 80% working from home at least one day and 64% working from home full time between March 25 and May 26.

Of all respondents, 79% would like to continue working from home at least one day a week and 69% would view an employer more favorably if given the option to work from home, the survey says.

"It is possible that when we reach the new normal, so many employees will work from home so many days each week that there will be a huge decrease in commuters driving and using parking or riding buses into what used to be congested areas," Connors said. "Consequently, Smart Growth questions why there is a need to implement any new traffic demand management or parking management measures at this time."

Moreover, the cost of complying with a potential program in less densely populated parts of the city lacking robust transit service would create an incentive for development to occur just outside the city limits, in communities like Sun Prairie, Middleton, Fitchburg and Verona, Connors said.