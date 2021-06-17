Madison seeks feedback on program for handling mental health 911 calls

According to the city, Madison police receive about 7,000 calls related to mental or behavioral health emergencies per year, or about 20 per day, and only a small number of these calls involve a person who is a danger to themselves or others.

“This leaves a lot of room for an alternative response team,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in March.

Also, the city has learned that behavioral calls can take, on average, three times longer than other calls for service. Most of these calls occur between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. and come from the downtown area.

The virtual meeting will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Attendees will receive a Zoom link after registering online.

