Madison seeks feedback on program for handling mental health 911 calls

Madison residents are invited to learn more about the city’s new crisis response team pilot program and give their feedback on it at a virtual public information meeting June 22.
The pilot program — called Community Alternative Response for Emergency Services (CARES) — consists of a mobile unit that will respond to mental health 911 calls for service. It’s similar to the CAHOOTS program of Eugene, Oregon, and the STAR program of Denver, Colorado.
Madison’s program was funded in the 2021 budget and will include two-person teams consisting of a paramedic and a crisis worker who will respond to a range of behavioral health calls. Both will have clinical experience and training in trauma-informed de-escalation and harm reduction techniques to respond to a range of behavioral health calls.
The effort to supervise, train and dispatch the teams is a partnership between the city and Dane County, along with Journey Mental Health, the county’s designated crisis responders.
According to the city, Madison police receive about 7,000 calls related to mental or behavioral health emergencies per year, or about 20 per day, and only a small number of these calls involve a person who is a danger to themselves or others.
“This leaves a lot of room for an alternative response team,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in March.
Also, the city has learned that behavioral calls can take, on average, three times longer than other calls for service. Most of these calls occur between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. and come from the downtown area.
The virtual meeting will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Attendees will receive a Zoom link after registering online.
