Madison seeks candidates to fill City Council vacancy in 3rd District

The Madison City Council is seeking candidates to fill a vacancy in the 3rd District created by the resignation of Ald. Lindsay Lemmer.

Those seeking the appointment must submit an application by 4:30 p.m. May 11.

Lemmer, who has represented the 3rd District on the East and Far East sides since April 2019, last week announced she is leaving because she has accepted a senior position that will require her full attention and her partner has accepted a career opportunity on the West Coast. They will be moving to the San Francisco Bay Area.

She has agreed to stay on the council until the conclusion of its May 24th meeting while council leadership works to fill the vacancy. Her resignation will be effective once a successor is appointed or by noon, May 25, whichever comes first.

Council President Keith Furman, 19th District, will oversee the application process to fill the vacancy. Applications will be reviewed by the council's Executive Committee, which will also conduct applicant interviews at a special meeting on May 17. After interviews, the committee will make a recommendation to the full council, which will then appoint an interim council member for the district at the end of its May 24 meeting.

The interim council member will begin serving immediately and until a new member is elected in April 2023.

Applications should be emailed to: ccec@cityofmadison.com.

Applications should include the candidate's name, address, phone numbers, email address, a resume covering education, work, neighborhood and civic experience, and an explanation of why the person wants the position, what the person hopes to accomplish, and whether they plan to run for the seat in the spring 2023 election.

For more information, contact Furman at 608-912-0000 or district19@cityofmadison.com; council Vice President Jael Currie at 608-516-7151 or district16@cityofmadison.com; or council chief of staff Karen Kapusta-Pofahl at 608-261-9159 or kkapusta-pofahl@cityofmadison.com.

