Madison is seeking an artist to embed in a park-based studio on the east side and create public art for the neighborhood.
The Madison Arts Commission and Madison Public Library’s Bubbler Program are seeking an artist-in-residence to work for 11 months in Thurber Park, located off of Fair Oaks Avenue in the town of Blooming Grove.
Madison Arts Program Administrator Karin Wolf said the residency is meant to activate the park and give new life to a metal shed, one of Madison’s many Trachte buildings, located on the site.
“We are hoping that it sort of becomes like the artist laureate of the neighborhood, that people kind of know, ‘Oh, there’s an artist working there, and there’s an artist working for us,’” Wolf said.
The artist will work in the building, which was most recently used as an office for the Waunona Sanitary District. The resident artist will be required to hold a public event once a month and will ultimately create a final piece of public art for the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood.
Repurposing the metal utility shed stemmed from the Darbo-Worthington-Starkweather neighborhood plan adopted in September 2017. In addition to revitalizing the space, Wolf said utilizing the building can help fill a need for affordable studio space and demonstrate an alternative use for an existing building.
Each year, the city will issue a new call for artists, who could make art pieces for different neighborhoods in Madison.
Wolf said she hopes the residency creates a connection between neighbors and that they “feel more ownership to the piece that is in their neighborhood.”
The stipend for 11 months is $6,500, and the studio space is free to the artist. The program provides $18,400 for the permanent art piece and a $2,850 materials budget for the monthly community events.
Applications are due by midnight on Monday, June 24.