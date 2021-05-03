Madison, Salvation Army transform former nursing home to shelter for homeless families

In four months, the city and Salvation Army of Dane County have transformed a vacated former nursing home on East Side to a shelter that will better serve 35 of the area's neediest homeless families.

The city in January acquired the 36,192-square-foot former Karmenta Center, set on 3.3 acres at 4502 Milwaukee St. for $2.75 million. Since then, it's been refurbishing the facility so the Salvation Army, which has long provided shelter to homeless single women and families at 630 E. Washington Ave., can relocate families there from hotels being used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army will begin moving families there in mid-May.

The X-shaped building, once the third-largest of Dane County's 18 nursing homes, closed in the spring of 2019. It will now be used to provide about 55 separate rooms for residents, a kitchen, dining room, office, staff lounge, laundry facilities, showers and restrooms.

"We’ll be able to operate a 24-hour shelter and will be able to serve more families than we were able to at our previous East Wash location," said Salvation Army Maj. Andrew Shiels. "It will also offer families more space to spread out to beyond their current hotel room."