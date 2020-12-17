Madison’s near east side reflects Ald. Marsha Rummel’s City Council tenure

Rummel calls herself an “organizer at heart” and wants to see each district in Madison have the same engaged reputation as her own.

“Imagine if everyone were as interested in our city government and our local democracy and showed up and told us what they thought. It would be really wonderful,” Rummel said. “I'm just so proud of people that just always showed up and helped make our city a really better place.”

Rummel’s attentiveness to concerned residents is recognized by Dane County Supervisor Yogesh Chawla, District 6, who also represents the near east side. Chawla said Rummel always led by guiding principles of patience and inclusion.

Chawla looked to Rummel after he was elected to the board in 2018, describing her as “a mentor, a friend and a real calming force in my life” and recognizing her policy-driven focus. No matter the controversial topic, Chawla said Rummel always brought perspective, a sense of calm and solutions to people.