Madison’s most diverse City Council in history officially sworn in

Eight new Madison City Council members were sworn in Tuesday, a transformation of the 20-member council into the most diverse group to ever represent the city.

"When I was elected (in 2007), the council was majority white and male," said former Ald. Marsha Rummel, who decided not to seek reelection. "And now the incoming council is majority Black and brown and half women. This change is historic."

Outgoing Ald. Shiva Bidar, 5th District, said she ran for office 12 years ago because she “wanted to have a seat at the table” to fight to make the city more welcoming and equitable for Black and brown residents.

As a first generation immigrant who grew up in Iran and then Spain, Bidar said she “never imagined” she would be elected to office. And now many more people of color have been elected and sworn into office in Madison.

“I am beyond filled with joy to see the new council — the most diverse council in the city’s history — be sworn in today,” Bidar said.