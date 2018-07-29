We are drawn to the water, and there is more and more research that helps explain why. Here visitors to the UW-Madison Memorial Union Terrace gather along Lake Mendota -- on this day a greenish hue from nutrient pollution.
The water's edge is a popular destination, and public access has been expanding. Kendra Aaroen, 7, left, of Stoughton, and her sister Hannah, 3, roll along Lake Waubesa's Lower Yahara River Trail with their grandmother, Gail Aaroen, of McFarland. The mile-long boardwalk bridge is the longest such structure built in North America for non-motorized transportation.
So it’s no surprise that those who live anywhere near the Yahara River’s lakes regularly make their way to the water.
Nearly 60 percent of Dane County residents told surveyors in 2010 they go to the water’s edge to run, walk, bicycle, watch birds, picnic, swim, walk the dog or just sit and look. One in four county residents fish or paddle.
The water's edge is a popular destination, and public access has been expanding. Kendra Aaroen, 7, left, of Stoughton, and her sister Hannah, 3, roll along Lake Waubesa's Lower Yahara River Trail with their grandmother, Gail Aaroen, of McFarland. The mile-long boardwalk bridge is the longest such structure built in North America for non-motorized transportation.
We are drawn to the water, and there is more and more research that helps explain why. Here visitors to the UW-Madison Memorial Union Terrace gather along Lake Mendota -- on this day a greenish hue from nutrient pollution.
They are stunningly beautiful, stalwart giants. The lakes of the Yahara River chain spill out through one of Wisconsin's fastest growing regions. We love many things about them. And yet, we take them for granted. Looking south, as the water flows, are Lake Mendota and Lake Monona bracketing Madison's Isthmus. Downstream are Lake Waubesa and Lake Kegonsa.
Samir Idrissi lifts his canoe overhead as he prepares to embark on the portaging leg of the annual Paddle and Portage event. Like many participants, Idrissi is wearing a costume for the event. He said he wanted to raise awareness for declining bee populations.
The water's edge is a popular destination, and public access has been expanding. Kendra Aaroen, 7, left, of Stoughton, and her sister Hannah, 3, roll along Lake Waubesa's Lower Yahara River Trail with their grandmother, Gail Aaroen, of McFarland. The mile-long boardwalk bridge is the longest such structure built in North America for non-motorized transportation.
We are drawn to the water, and there is more and more research that helps explain why. Here visitors to the UW-Madison Memorial Union Terrace gather along Lake Mendota -- on this day a greenish hue from nutrient pollution.
They are stunningly beautiful, stalwart giants. The lakes of the Yahara River chain spill out through one of Wisconsin's fastest growing regions. We love many things about them. And yet, we take them for granted. Looking south, as the water flows, are Lake Mendota and Lake Monona bracketing Madison's Isthmus. Downstream are Lake Waubesa and Lake Kegonsa.
Samir Idrissi lifts his canoe overhead as he prepares to embark on the portaging leg of the annual Paddle and Portage event. Like many participants, Idrissi is wearing a costume for the event. He said he wanted to raise awareness for declining bee populations.
Fireworks go off over Lake Monona during Shake the Lake in 2017.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
One in five ice skate in the winter, and skiing, snowshoeing and walking on the ice are also popular.
Scientists have documented the psychological and spiritual benefits of being around water bodies.
“It’s all types of water: Frozen water, calm water or more turbulent water. It has an effect on us. It’s one of the basic needs,” said Kirstin Thorleifsdottir, who teaches planning and design in the UW-Madison school of human ecology.
“The lakes play a large role for the people in Madison all the municipalities around,” Thorleifsdottir said.
Growing up in Iceland, she became accustomed to water with more salty freshness and potential cruelty, but she has come to appreciate the calm and tepid Madison’s lakes.
Thorleifsdottir specializes in designing ways for people to have more contact with nature, including waterfronts.
Conflicts sometime arise between private property interests and easy public access to water. Nearly half of the land around the Yahara River and its lakes is publicly owned.
Throughout hundreds of thousands of years of changing climates, humans lived close to nature. They followed water to quench their thirst and to find food.
Wisconsin’s first residents migrated along Midwestern river valleys following warming temperatures as the last glacier retreated some 12,000 years ago.
They found fresh water and wild game around glacial Lake Yahara. In time, they also divined a spiritual significance in the water that unified and strengthened them.
Technological and societal changes have increasingly insulated people from natural settings, but the drive to be near water has never left us.
Cities rose along rivers and shorelines, which offered natural resources, transportation and a source of power generation.
Studies have found that even being within earshot of a burbling fountain is calming, said Samuel Dennis, chairman of the UW-Madison landscape architecture program.
Lakeshores offer even more, he said.
“Just from my own observation through watching how people interact with the lake water at the Union Terrace: They get to touch it, they get to put their feet in it, they get to watch a sailboat go by,” Dennis said. “It would be hard to surpass that with a fountain.”