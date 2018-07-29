The Wisconsin Historical Society's photo collection contains a variety of images.

Our attraction to water

In "The Improbable Primate: How Water Shaped Human Evolution," Oxford-trained evolutionary ecologist Clive Finlayson says the search for water molded the minds of early humans.

Wallace J. Nichols, author of the 2014 best-seller, “Blue Mind,” has documented water's role in emotional and psychological well-being. Last year he spoke at a statewide conference sponsored by UW Extension Lakes.

Harvard biologist Edward O. Wilson’s 1984 book, “Biophilia,” suggested that affinity for nature is in our genes.

After coining the term “nature-deficit disorder,” writer Richard Louv founded the Children and Nature Network to reconnect kids with the natural world.